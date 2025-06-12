AWDC Launches “We Protect a Legacy” Campaign Highlighting Lab‑grown Diamond Pricing

On 12 June, the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) began its “We Protect a Legacy” campaign with a vending machine activation at a Belgian shopping mall, providing members of the public with the opportunity to purchase a lab‑grown diamond for €5, aiming to illustrate the price difference between synthetic and natural diamonds.

AWDC president Isidore Morsel said: “With this campaign, we draw a clear line and inform the public in a transparent and accurate way. Only a well‑informed consumer can make conscious choices and avoid being misled.”

Market Pricing and Consumer Clarity

Morsel also noted that synthetic diamond prices have seen a significant decline, stating: “The most eye-catching difference lies in value: the market price of synthetic diamonds has collapsed in recent months, losing up to 95 per cent of their value over the past seven years, while natural diamonds are becoming increasingly scarce.”

The campaign aims to address ongoing confusion in the consumer market regarding the origin and long-term value of different diamond types.

Antwerp’s Role in the Global Diamond Market

Antwerp has maintained a position as a global diamond trading hub for nearly 580 years. While lab-grown diamonds currently represent only 0.6 percent of Antwerp’s diamond trade by volume, their growing presence in the market has led to increased focus on product classification and transparency.

The campaign aligns with AWDC’s focus on promoting Antwerp’s role in the natural diamond trade and providing information on diamond origin and value.