Close Menu
    Tuesday, June 10
    duma boko botswana president
    Diamonds

    Botswana Government Proposes to Require Local Cutting and Polishing of All Diamonds

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    President Duma Boko has announced plans to change how Botswana manages its mineral sector, stating that all diamonds mined in the country must be cut and polished locally. The policy is part of a government effort to expand local processing of minerals, including diamonds, copper, and nickel, before export.

    Shift to Domestic Diamond Manufacturing

    Speaking at a public meeting in Ramotswa, President Boko said: “No diamond will leave this country raw — all will be cut and polished here.” He added, “We are moving to a point where no mineral will leave this country without being processed. We will bring the laws required to make this happen — and when we do, nothing will stand in our way.”

    Botswana currently cuts and polishes around 10% of its rough diamond production. Most stones are exported in rough form to international centres, particularly India. Previous efforts by the government and De Beers to build local manufacturing capacity have seen limited uptake, largely due to the cost of operating in Botswana.

    Economic Context

    The policy announcement comes amid economic challenges. Diamonds account for approximately 80% of Botswana’s export earnings and 30% of its GDP. However, sales by Debswana — the joint venture between De Beers and the government — dropped by more than half last year.

    The country’s economy contracted by 3.1%, the budget deficit widened to 9% of GDP, and foreign reserves have been significantly depleted. The government has indicated that increasing domestic processing of minerals is intended to improve economic resilience and retain more value from the country’s natural resources.

    Potential Implications for the Jewellery Industry

    If implemented, the requirement to process all diamonds locally may alter supply patterns for Botswana-origin stones. Jewellery businesses that rely on rough supply from Botswana may face changes in availability, lead times, or costs, depending on how quickly local manufacturing capacity is expanded.

    The outcome will depend on the timing of legislative changes and the capacity of the domestic manufacturing sector to absorb increased volumes. Further developments will be monitored closely by stakeholders across the diamond supply chain.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy