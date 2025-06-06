Registration Opens for CIBJO Congress 2025 in Paris

Registration is now open for the 2025 CIBJO Congress, which will take place in Paris from Monday 27 October to Wednesday 29 October 2025.

The congress will coincide with the start of CIBJO’s centenary year. The organisation was founded in Paris in 1926 as a pan-European association and now operates as an international industry standards body for jewellery, gemstones and precious metals.

Host and Programme

This year’s event will be hosted by the Union Française de la Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfèvrerie, des Pierres & des Perles (UFBJOP), the representative body for the French jewellery, goldsmithing, gemstone and pearl sectors.

A provisional programme is available on the congress website, outlining the planned sessions, including meetings of CIBJO’s sectoral commissions and the Assembly of Delegates. These meetings support CIBJO’s processes for reviewing and updating international standards.

Standards and Industry Activity

A key part of the congress is the annual review and potential revision of the Blue Books, which outline international standards across various sectors of the industry. These cover diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, gemmological laboratories, precious metals, coral and responsible sourcing.

The event will also include reports on the activities of the World Jewellery Confederation Education Foundation (WJCEF) and CIBJO’s collaboration with the United Nations, particularly in relation to development initiatives.

Further details and registration are available at: www.cibjo.org/congress-2025.