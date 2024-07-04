RJC Initiates Public Consultation on Lab-Grown Diamond Standards

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) has commenced the first public consultation on its proposed Laboratory Grown Materials Standard (LGMS). The consultation period, open from 26 June to 25 August 2024, invites industry stakeholders to provide feedback on the draft standard, marking a significant step towards establishing best practices for lab-grown materials in the jewellery sector.

Development and Consultation Process

The decision to develop the LGMS was taken by the RJC in 2021. The process includes at least two rounds of public consultations and involves input from the RJC’s multi-stakeholder Standards Committee. This approach ensures the standard reflects a broad range of perspectives and sets a high benchmark for responsible business practices related to lab-grown materials.

A preliminary round of consultation was held from 15 October 2021 to 17 December 2021, during which general feedback from key stakeholders was gathered. The current consultation phase will last 60 days, concluding on 25 August 2024.

Standard Setting Code and Procedures

The development of the LGMS adheres to the ISEAL standard-setting code and procedures, a globally recognised framework for developing credible and effective standards. This alignment underscores the RJC’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Scope and Impact of the LGMS

The LGMS will be mandatory for all RJC members who handle lab-grown materials. Its applicability spans the entire jewellery and watch supply chain, encompassing both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large companies worldwide. The standard’s development is also linked to updates in the RJC’s Code of Practices (COP), ensuring comprehensive guidance for both members and non-members interested in adopting responsible practices.

RJC’s Theory of Change

The LGMS development is guided by the RJC’s Theory of Change (ToC), which outlines the organisation’s strategic goals and aspirations for its members by 2030. The ToC, also known as the Roadmap to 2030, aims to drive sustainable and responsible practices across the jewellery industry through the implementation of RJC standards.

Call for Industry Participation

The RJC encourages all industry stakeholders to participate in the consultation process. Comments can be submitted via webform or email. The draft LGMS and the Terms of Reference for this review are available on the RJC’s website, providing detailed information on the standard and the consultation process.

At the RJC we know there is a market and demand for both natural and laboratory grown diamonds. With the RJC standard for laboratory grown diamonds planned to launch in 2025, we want to be sure there is clarity for our members and especially consumers, so they can be confident in exactly what they are buying. We believe that consumers should fully understand the source behind both – whether that is mined from the earth for natural diamonds, or manufactured in a factory for laboratory grown diamonds. There are existing standards for natural diamonds; the need for a completely new set of comprehensive standards covering laboratory grown diamonds is recognised by the industry. As an ISEAL Code Compliant Member and standards and certification organisation for the global watch and jewellery industry, the RJC is uniquely positioned for that role. Melanie Grant, Executive Director RJC

Implications for Jewellers

For jewellers, the implementation of the LGMS represents a pivotal shift towards greater accountability and sustainability in the production and handling of lab-grown materials. By adhering to these standards, jewellers can enhance their reputational standing, ensure compliance with industry best practices, and meet the growing consumer demand for ethically sourced products.