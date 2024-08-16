RJC Calls for Final Feedback on Laboratory Grown Materials Standard

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) has issued a final call for contributions and feedback to the draft Laboratory Grown Materials Standard (LGMS), with the deadline set for 25th August 2024.

The standard aims to establish guidelines for responsible business practices standard for laboratory-grown materials.

Background on the LGMS

First introduced in 2021, the development of the RJC’s LGMS has included two rounds of public consultation.

The standard is being developed in accordance with ISEAL’s standard-setting code, ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the process. A multi-stakeholder Standards Committee has been engaged to provide diverse input and expertise, with the aim of setting best practices for the handling and classification of laboratory-grown materials in the jewellery industry.

Call for Industry Participation

As the consultation period nears its end, jewellers and industry professionals are invited to submit their feedback. The LGMS seeks to incorporate a wide range of industry perspectives, with feedback being requested from various segments of the jewellery sector.

Feedback can be submitted either via webform or email, with the draft standard and further information available for review online here.

This consultation allows jewellers to provide input on the final content of the LGMS, which may shape the handling of laboratory-grown materials in the supply chain.