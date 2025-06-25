Close Menu
    77 Diamonds to Open Showroom in Paris’s Place Vendôme

    Online diamond retailer 77 Diamonds will open a new appointment-only showroom in Paris on 2 July in Place Vendôme, the luxury jewellery hub.

    Expansion Strategy

    The Paris showroom forms part of 77 Diamonds’ wider expansion across Europe and the Middle East. The company, which primarily operates online, will use the new space to offer private consultations and in-person services by appointment.

    Statement from 77 Diamonds

    Tobias Kormind, Co-founder and Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, commented on the launch: “We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Place Vendôme in Paris, arguably the world’s most famous jewellery address.

    “Bringing an in-person experience of our high-quality jewels at transparent price points to Paris marks a new, sparkling chapter for us as we expand across Europe and the Middle East.”

    Industry Context

    77 Diamonds’ move into Place Vendôme reflects a broader trend of online jewellers establishing physical locations in established retail districts. This points to a continued shift towards hybrid retail models that combine online operations with selective showroom spaces.

    The new showroom situates the brand alongside long-established jewellery houses in Place Vendôme, potentially influencing local market dynamics.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

