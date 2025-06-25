77 Diamonds to Open Showroom in Paris’s Place Vendôme

Online diamond retailer 77 Diamonds will open a new appointment-only showroom in Paris on 2 July in Place Vendôme, the luxury jewellery hub.

Expansion Strategy

The Paris showroom forms part of 77 Diamonds’ wider expansion across Europe and the Middle East. The company, which primarily operates online, will use the new space to offer private consultations and in-person services by appointment.

Statement from 77 Diamonds

Tobias Kormind, Co-founder and Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, commented on the launch: “We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Place Vendôme in Paris, arguably the world’s most famous jewellery address.

“Bringing an in-person experience of our high-quality jewels at transparent price points to Paris marks a new, sparkling chapter for us as we expand across Europe and the Middle East.”

Industry Context

77 Diamonds’ move into Place Vendôme reflects a broader trend of online jewellers establishing physical locations in established retail districts. This points to a continued shift towards hybrid retail models that combine online operations with selective showroom spaces.

The new showroom situates the brand alongside long-established jewellery houses in Place Vendôme, potentially influencing local market dynamics.