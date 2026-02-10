Namibia joins the Luanda Accord as GJEPC and DMCC Move Towards NDC Membership

The Luanda Accord has expanded following its second high-level meeting at the African Mining Indaba 2026 in Cape Town, with Namibia becoming a signatory and both the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre moving towards membership of the Natural Diamond Council.

The developments expand the group of producing countries and industry bodies contributing to generic marketing for natural diamonds through the NDC, which manages the Accord.

Namibia Joins the Luanda Accord

At the 9 February meeting, the Government of the Republic of Namibia formally signed the Luanda Accord, joining Angola, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By becoming a signatory, Namibia commits to contributing to global category marketing for natural diamonds in line with the Accord’s framework. The move follows its participation in the inaugural meeting in June 2025 and the completion of the necessary governmental approvals.

Namibia has been producing diamonds since 1908 and is currently the fifth largest producer by value. The sector generates employment, supports local communities, and contributes to state revenues that fund infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Honourable Modestus Amutse, Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia, said: “Natural diamonds have helped shape Namibia’s economic story for more than a century, creating jobs, supporting communities and contributing directly to national development. By joining the Luanda Accord, Namibia is affirming that producing countries have both a stake and a responsibility in telling the true story of natural diamonds. This is about ensuring that the value created by our resources continues to benefit our people, today and for generations to come.”

Amber Pepper, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council, said: “Namibia’s decision to formally join the Luanda Accord is a powerful signal of leadership from one of the world’s largest diamond-producing nations. Collective action is essential to protect the integrity and desirability of natural diamonds, and Namibia’s commitment strengthens our ability to tell the compelling story of their positive impact.”

GJEPC signs MoU with NDC

At the same meeting, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the NDC, setting out a pathway to full membership by 1 May 2026.

Membership remains subject to agreement on the level and structure of financial contribution and the completion of legal and regulatory requirements. If completed by May, the two organisations will be able to collaborate ahead of the 2026 holiday season.

GJEPC had already signed the Luanda Accord in June 2025. If completed, the move would formalise cooperation between India’s manufacturing sector and the NDC’s global natural diamond marketing activities.

Shaunak Parikh, Vice Chairman of GJEPC, said: “India sits at the heart of the global natural diamond value chain, from cutting and polishing to a fast-growing domestic consumer market. Joining forces with the Natural Diamond Council reflects our belief that the future of natural diamonds depends on collaboration, transparency, and a shared commitment to building long-term consumer confidence.”

Amber Pepper said: “GJEPC has long been a valued partner of the Natural Diamond Council. Their move toward membership deepens that partnership and strengthens our ability to reach the next generation of consumers with clear, compelling information about what makes natural diamonds rare, authentic, and meaningful.”

DMCC Signals Intent to Join

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre signed a Letter of Intent to become a member of the NDC by 1 May 2026.

DMCC operates a major diamond trading hub, hosting companies active across the global diamond trade. Its prospective membership would add representation from the trading segment of the supply chain, linking producing countries and manufacturing centres with international markets.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: “As the world’s largest diamond trading hub, DMCC is home to a leading community of companies operating across the global diamond trade. Our move toward membership in the Natural Diamond Council reflects our commitment to supporting this community and contributing to the continued growth and long-term stability of the natural diamond industry.

“Strengthening the way natural diamonds are presented to consumers is key to building awareness and sustaining demand. We also recognise the important role African producing nations play in the industry and will continue to work with partners to help ensure the value generated supports economic progress in the countries and communities from which these resources originate.

“By connecting production with international markets through Dubai, DMCC will continue to support a transparent, competitive, and future-focused diamond sector.”

Amber Pepper added: “I welcome the opportunity to work with DMCC to ensure that the industry’s efforts to support the natural diamond sector are aligned and amplified around the world.”