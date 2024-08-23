Lucara Recovers 2,492 Carat Diamond at Karowe Mine

Lucara Diamond Corp. has announced the recovery of an exceptional 2,492 carat rough diamond from its Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The stone is believed to be the second-largest diamond ever found and the biggest discovered in more than a century.

The discovery was made using Lucara’s Mega Diamond Recovery (MDR) X-ray Transmission (XRT) technology, which was introduced in 2017 to detect and preserve large, high-value diamonds.

The newly discovered diamond, which remains unnamed, is the largest found since the famous 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond in 1905. Officials have not yet determined the value of the 2,492-carat stone, as its price will depend on factors such as carat weight, cut, colour, and clarity.

A Major Discovery for Karowe

The 2,492-carat diamond was recovered from EM/PK(S) kimberlite, the dominant ore at Karowe, which the company will continue to target in its upcoming underground mining operations. This latest find adds to the mine’s history of significant discoveries, which include the 1,758-carat Sewelô and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona.

Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, unveiled the diamond at a ceremony in Gaborone. “It is overwhelming,” he said. “I am lucky to have seen it in my time.” Masisi described the discovery as a historic moment for Botswana’s diamond industry and invited senior officials to take a closer look at the stone.

Lucara’s President and CEO, William Lamb, commented on the significance of the recovery: “We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492 carat diamond. This find not only showcases the remarkable potential of our Karowe Mine, but also upholds our strategic investment in cutting-edge XRT technology. The ability to recover such a massive, high-quality stone intact demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach to diamond recovery and our commitment to maximising value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”