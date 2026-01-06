India Issues Standard Terminology for Lab-Grown Diamonds

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued new guidelines on the terminology for laboratory-grown diamonds, following recommendations from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). The move is aimed at standardising terminology within the trade and providing a clearer distinction between natural and synthetic diamonds.

Terminology Restrictions and Requirements

Under the new BIS regulations, only the terms “laboratory-grown” and “laboratory-created” are permitted for synthetic diamonds. The use of descriptors such as “fake” and “artificial” is now prohibited, along with abbreviated terms including “lab-grown,” “lab-created,” “lab diamond,” and “LGD”.

The rules also mandate full disclosure of any treatments applied to the stones. These measures are intended to improve transparency and reduce the risk of consumer misunderstanding, aligning with international standards, such as those of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Alignment with Global Standards

GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said: “We thank BIS for launching the new standard aligned with a globally harmonised framework for diamonds. “This standard will enhance consumer confidence and credibility in both natural and laboratory-grown diamond segments. This is a major step forward in ensuring India’s diamond trade continues to lead the world with integrity and transparency.”

Background and Industry Implications

The development follows a government meeting in November 2024 that addressed consumer protection concerns, inconsistencies in industry terminology, and insufficient disclosure practices. India’s adoption of a formal terminology framework reflects increased attention to disclosure standards and consistency in terminology across international markets.

For jewellers, the BIS guidelines provide a regulatory benchmark that may influence product labelling, marketing practices, and staff training. The terminology restrictions may affect product labelling, export documentation, and consistency with international market requirements.

As India remains a major centre for diamond processing and trading, the new standards are expected to support greater clarity in both domestic and export transactions.