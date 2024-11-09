GIA to Close Ramat Gan Laboratory by Year-End

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has announced it will close its laboratory in Ramat Gan, Israel by the end of 2024.

This decision is in response to a sustained decline in local client submissions, attributed to shifts in the global diamond industry. Despite cost-cutting efforts and a reduction in staff, the Ramat Gan lab has become financially unsustainable.

GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques stated, “Israel continues to be an important center for specialized diamond cutting and polishing. We will provide services for our clients through other GIA locations.”

Since opening in 2012, the Ramat Gan lab has served as a regional hub for diamond grading services, but economic pressures and shifting market dynamics have affected its viability.

Despite a range of cost-cutting measures, including staff reductions through attrition, the financial sustainability of the facility could not be maintained.

Transition of Services to Other GIA Labs

GIA has set a timeline for the transition of services and will start diverting submissions to other laboratories from 17 November 2024. All diamonds currently at the Ramat Gan facility will be returned to clients with the requested GIA reports. Diamonds that would have been processed in Ramat Gan will now be sent to other GIA locations and returned to clients at no additional charge beyond regular shipping costs.

GIA is working to set up a third-party process to manage submissions from walk-in clients in Ramat Gan, directing them to other GIA facilities for service. The third party will accept diamonds, coordinate shipping, and oversee returns. Further details on this process will be provided soon.

Continuity and Customer Support

GIA stated it will continue to serve clients in Israel following the lab’s closure. The third-party support for walk-in clients in Ramat Gan aims to maintain continuity of service. For clients with immediate questions or concerns, GIA has encouraged direct contact with the Ramat Gan laboratory or via email at ramatganlab@gia.edu.