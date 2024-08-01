Close Menu
    Fluctuations in Fancy Color Diamond Prices: A Mixed Q2 2024 Report

    Ruchi Singla

    Latest research from the Fancy Color Research Foundation sees overall colored diamond prices dipping by 0.7%, with individual colors delivering a varied performance.

    Pink diamonds had gains, with 1-carat Fancy Intense Pinks increasing by 1.5%, and both 1-carat and 10-carat Fancy Vivid Pinks rising by 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

    The yellow diamond segment experienced an overall decrease of 1.7%, with significant variance across different weights and intensities. 3-carat Fancy Intense Yellow diamonds saw a slight increase of 0.5%, recovering from a 0.3% decline in the previous quarter. However, broader categories like Fancy and Intense yellow diamonds registered declines of 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. The most substantial drop was observed in 10-carat Fancy Yellow diamonds, which fell by 3.5%, followed by a 3.4% decrease in 5-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow diamonds.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

