Ernest Jones Launches Traceable Diamond Collection with Blockchain Technology

Ernest Jones has introduced its new Origin by Ernest Jones collection, which uses blockchain technology to provide customers with detailed information on the journey of their diamonds, enhancing transparency in the diamond industry.

Fully Traceable Diamonds

Jewellery featured in the collection allows customers can track the history of their diamonds, from their point of origin to the final product. Using blockchain technology, the collection provides a digital passport for each diamond, documenting every stage of its journey, including each transfer and border crossing.

Each rough diamond in the collection is assigned a unique identification number that captures its specific characteristics. The tracking includes not only the diamonds but also the materials used in the ring settings, such as recycled platinum and 18-carat gold, which are manufactured using renewable energy. The collection’s focus on responsible sourcing is supported by Ernest Jones’ commitment to sustainability.

Commitment to Responsible Sourcing

Ernest Jones has been a long-standing advocate of ethical sourcing within the jewellery industry as a member of the World Diamond Council and a founding and certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council. These affiliations can be seen to demonstrate its commitment to upholding high standards of responsible diamond sourcing and business practices.

The Origin collection builds on these principles by ensuring that all diamonds are conflict-free and responsibly sourced. In addition, 75% of the packaging materials used in the collection are made from recycled materials, with the goal of increasing this to 100% in the near future.

A New Chapter for Ethical Diamonds

Gemma Balm, head of product and trading at Ernest Jones, highlighted the importance of the collection: “As a founding and certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, we’re proud pioneers of responsibly sourced natural diamonds, and the collection is an extension of our already responsibly sourced diamond ranges at Ernest Jones.”

Balm also expressed excitement about the use of blockchain technology in the collection: “Leading the way to a more sustainable future, we’re proud to be the first UK retailer to bring fully traceable diamonds using state-of-the-art blockchain technology to its high-street stores, and we can’t wait to see how our customers react to this trailblazing collection.”

Expanding Product Range

The Origin by Ernest Jones collection offers a variety of designs, including classic solitaire rings, design-focused halo engagement rings, and diamond eternity rings. Each piece is hand-crafted in recycled platinum or gold, and comes with a biodegradable GSI certificate, detailing the cut, colour, clarity, and carat of the diamonds.

See the range at https://www.ernestjones.co.uk/discover-origin-by-ernest-jones