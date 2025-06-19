De Beers London Appoints Emmanuelle Nodale as Brand CEO Amid Strategic Shift

De Beers Group has appointed Emmanuelle Nodale as brand CEO of De Beers London, effective immediately, as the business enters a phase of strategic change and planned international expansion.

Leadership Role Tied to Retail Strategy

Nodale will lead the brand as it prepares to open a flagship boutique on Rue de la Paix in Paris later this year. The store will be the first to present De Beers London’s new retail concept, intended to reflect the company’s design direction and its heritage in natural diamonds.

Her appointment follows the recent rebrand from De Beers Jewellers to De Beers London. This change is intended to reinforce the brand’s identity and highlight its direct sourcing of natural diamonds.

Experience in Luxury Brand Development

Nodale brings more than two decades of experience in managing luxury brand operations and development. She most recently served as general manager for Europe at Pomellato, where she was involved in market expansion and developing product strategies in the high jewellery segment.

Earlier in her career, she held senior roles within Kering’s Watches and Jewellery Division, contributing to strategic initiatives across the group’s portfolio.

Strategic Objectives Outlined

Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands, said: “I am delighted to welcome Emmanuelle. With our new identity firmly established and the upcoming launch of our Paris flagship, Emmanuelle’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding and strengthening our position in the global luxury jewellery market as we continue to differentiate ourselves as the only luxury jewellery house with direct access to natural diamonds at their source.”

Nodale stated: “I am thrilled to step into this role at such an exciting time for De Beers London.

“From our home in London, I’m committed to building on De Beers’ exceptional diamond legacy with a focus on design-led pieces that embody modern elegance.

“I look forward to working closely with the talented teams to enhance the desirability of our brand globally and continuing to cement its role as a premier luxury jewellery house.”