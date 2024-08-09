De Beers Cancels August Sight, Consolidates Sales Amid Industry Challenges 

De Beers has announced the cancellation of its scheduled August sight, opting instead to merge this trading session with the October sight.

The decision comes as the diamond industry grapples with an oversupply and significant production cuts, particularly in India.

Consolidated Sight Dates

The merged sight, now scheduled to take place from 23 to 27 September, combines the previously planned Sight 7 and Sight 8, which were originally slated for 26 to 30 August and 7 to 11 October, respectively.

Additionally, Sight 9 has been moved up to 4 to 8 November, with Sight 10 now set for 2 to 6 December, both rescheduled from their original dates in November and December.

Strategic Rationale

De Beers’ decision was influenced by feedback from its sightholders, with the company aiming to better align its sales with the realities of the midstream sector. In a note to sightholders, the company stated, “Following extensive discussion and feedback from sightholders, this decision has been taken to support sightholder businesses in navigating the prevailing midstream trading conditions, as well as to avoid timing issues with a UN conference set to take place in Botswana in mid-December.”

The adjustment in the sales schedule is intended to provide sightholders with a trading environment more in line with current market conditions as the year progresses.

Industry Context and Implications

This decision by De Beers reflects ongoing pressures within the diamond midstream, where a combination of high inventory levels and reduced demand has led to production cuts. In India, a key centre for diamond manufacturing, production has reportedly decreased by around 50% year on year for July and the first week of August.

Notably, major players like Kiran Gems have extended vacations during this traditionally quieter period, underscoring the severity of the current slowdown.

Looking Ahead

As the diamond industry faces ongoing challenges, the revised sight schedule by De Beers is a strategic move to mitigate potential disruptions and offer support to its sightholders. With significant changes in the midstream sector, jewellers and industry stakeholders will need to closely monitor these developments, particularly in the lead-up to the crucial end-of-year season.

De Beers remains focused on adjusting its plans in response to market conditions. A spokesperson noted, “We believe this revised scheduling will better support [sightholders’] business needs as we head towards the end-of-year season.” The impact of these changes will be closely watched as the diamond market continues to navigate these challenging times.