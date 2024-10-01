Close Menu
    Dame Shirley Bassey’s Jewellery Collection to be Auctioned at Sotheby’s Paris

    Ruchi Singla

    Sotheby’s Paris will hold a significant auction on 10 October, featuring more than 70 pieces of jewellery from the personal collection of Dame Shirley Bassey. 

    The British singer, known for her performances of three James Bond theme songs, is auctioning the pieces to benefit her chosen charities. This marks the first time Dame Shirley has offered her collection for sale, providing collectors and admirers a unique opportunity to acquire jewellery that has played a part in her storied life and career.

    Iconic Pieces from an Iconic Career

    Dame Shirley, who has sold over 140 million records and enjoyed a career spanning seven decades, has amassed a collection that reflects her love of fine jewellery, particularly diamonds. Highlights of the auction include a vintage 1960s Van Cleef & Arpels diamond ring, gifted by Sir Elton John after she performed at one of his AIDS Gala events. Other notable items include an emerald and diamond necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, estimated to fetch between £52,000 and £65,000, and a Cartier diamond and gold parure expected to achieve up to £215,210.

    Dame Shirley has shared that the collection holds significant personal value. “Collecting jewellery for me is like collecting memories, and this collection is full of them. All the pieces are meaningful and have a story to tell, whether I bought them for myself or they were gifted to me,” she said.

    Auction Proceeds to Benefit Charity

    In addition to offering a glimpse into the singer’s personal history, the auction serves a philanthropic purpose. The proceeds will go to several charities supported by Dame Shirley, continuing her long-standing commitment to charitable causes. Throughout her career, she has been a notable advocate for cancer research and children’s welfare, as reflected in initiatives such as the Dame Shirley Bassey Scholarship, which supports young music and art students.

    With pieces valued at up to £275,460, this Sotheby’s auction is expected to attract international interest from collectors and jewellery connoisseurs, cementing Dame Shirley’s lasting influence not just in music, but in the world of fine jewellery.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold.

