Amber Pepper Appointed CEO of Natural Diamond Council

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has announced the appointment of Amber Pepper as its next Chief Executive Officer. She will succeed David Kellie, who will step down at the end of 2025.

Role and Priorities

In her new role, Pepper will lead the organisation’s efforts to strengthen consumer demand for natural diamonds and act as a central voice for the industry. The NDC stated that Pepper will prioritise work on digital engagement strategies aimed at younger consumers, supported by data-driven marketing.

Her remit also includes shaping messaging around natural diamonds, with an emphasis on commercial results and reinforcing their position in a competitive market. The NDC also highlighted the importance of developing partnerships across the supply chain.

Background and Experience

Pepper has held senior positions across international fashion and retail businesses, including Tapestry, Farfetch, and Harrods. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing and Customer Officer and Managing Director at luxury digital platform Mytheresa.

The NDC highlighted Pepper’s experience in omnichannel strategy and in targeting younger and high-end consumer segments internationally.

Sandrine Conseiller, Chair of the Natural Diamond Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Amber as the new CEO of the Natural Diamond Council. Her global perspective, commercial expertise, and deep understanding of luxury consumers make her an exceptional choice to lead the Council and galvanise the industry.”

Leadership Transition

Pepper’s appointment follows the departure of current CEO David Kellie, who joined the NDC in 2019. During his tenure, he led the rebranding from the Diamond Producers Association to the Natural Diamond Council and managed the organisation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDC noted Kellie’s leadership in the rebrand and in overseeing the organisation’s pandemic response.