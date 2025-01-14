Close Menu
    Tuesday, January 14
    authentia
    Diamonds

    African Diamond Producers Reportedly Advocate for Authentia Traceability Platform

    Ruchi Singla

    Diamond producers across Africa are reported to be supporting the adoption of the Authentia traceability platform, a technology-driven initiative designed to promote transparency and accountability in the diamond trade.

    The African Diamond Council (ADC), representing 18 member states, has called on G7 nations and the Kimberley Process to consider implementing the platform.

    Three Years in Development

    The ADC has been working alongside Authentia’s developers over the past three-and-a-half years to integrate traceability into diamond trading. Authentia, introduced to miners 14 months ago, uses blockchain technology and tools such as certificates of origin, tracking systems, nano-tagging, and ownership titles to support transparency in the supply chain.

    Bruno Scarselli, managing partner at New York-based Scarselli Diamonds, established the platform in 2018.

    Ensuring Fair Representation

    Dr. M’zee Fula Ngenge, chairperson of the ADC, explained that Authentia provides African diamond-producing nations with a means to ensure their diamonds’ origins are transparently represented. The platform enables these nations to present the provenance of their diamonds in the global market, offering an alternative to narratives typically defined by downstream market players.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

