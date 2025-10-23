Winners Announced at 2025 NAJ Awards

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced the winners of the 2025 NAJ Awards at a ceremony held at the ICC Birmingham, attended by 394 industry professionals.
Supported by headline sponsor Curteis, the awards recognised achievements across 15 categories spanning retail, design, manufacturing and service provision in the UK jewellery industry.
Awards Overview
Fourteen category sponsors joined Curteis in supporting this year’s awards. These included eBay, TH March, RWK Goodman, Positive Luxury, At The Bench, Vulcan Jewellery, Cooksongold, the Jewellery Show, Squash Media Group, BATF, 4D Design Agency, Retail Jeweller and Janus Security Services. Supporting sponsors were GVUK Design and Mayfair Gems.
Ben Massey, chief executive of the NAJ, said:
“What a truly enjoyable evening celebrating an outstanding group of finalists and member milestones. Huge congratulations to all the award winners and the shortlisted businesses and individuals.
A heartfelt thank you to our incredible sponsors, charity partners and finalists for making this unforgettable night possible. Here’s to recognising more great businesses, great people and great ideas ahead.”
The NAJ has confirmed that the 2026 Awards will return to the ICC Birmingham on Thursday 8 October.
Recognition for Ideas, People and Businesses
Great Ideas
- Collection of the Year (sponsored by eBay): Opal Wild
- Community Engagement of the Year (sponsored by Janus Security Service): The Jewellery Makers
Highly Commended: Jacobs
- CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Positive Luxury): Single Mine Origin (SMO) Gold
Highly Commended: Hockley Mint and PeaceGold
- Digital Engagement of the Year (sponsored by Squash Media Group): Jack Murphy Jewellers
Highly Commended: Minar Jewellers
- Store Design of the Year (sponsored by 4D Design Agency): The Diamond Setter
Great People
- Designer of the Year (sponsored by RWK Goodman): Maiko Nagayama
- Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by Retail Jeweller): Richard Wyatt (GH Moore & Son)
Highly Commended: Loris Warner (Regina Rowe Jewellers)
- Salesperson of the Year (sponsored by BATF): Laura Hopkinson (Hockley Mint)
Highly Commended: Anastasia Arnautu (Purely Diamonds)
- Unsung Hero of the Year (sponsored by Cooksongold): Lee Henderson (SaferGems)
Highly Commended: Pratik Parekh (WatchO)
- Workshop Professional of the Year (sponsored by At The Bench): David Webster (Hockley Mint)
Highly Commended: Marco Paonessa (PureJewels)
Great Businesses
- Bespoke Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Bespoke Quarter): Blackacre
- Jewellery Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Vulcan Jewellery): Jacobs
Highly Commended: PureJewels
- Product Supplier of the Year (sponsored by Jewellery Show): Raw Pearls
- Service Supplier of the Year (sponsored by eBay): Virada Training
Highly Commended: Squash Media Group
- Team of the Year (sponsored by TH March): Jewellery Advisory Services
Highly Commended: CME Leicester (picking and dispatch) and The Curious Gem