Winners Announced at 2025 NAJ Awards

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced the winners of the 2025 NAJ Awards at a ceremony held at the ICC Birmingham, attended by 394 industry professionals.

Supported by headline sponsor Curteis, the awards recognised achievements across 15 categories spanning retail, design, manufacturing and service provision in the UK jewellery industry.

Awards Overview

Fourteen category sponsors joined Curteis in supporting this year’s awards. These included eBay, TH March, RWK Goodman, Positive Luxury, At The Bench, Vulcan Jewellery, Cooksongold, the Jewellery Show, Squash Media Group, BATF, 4D Design Agency, Retail Jeweller and Janus Security Services. Supporting sponsors were GVUK Design and Mayfair Gems.

Ben Massey, chief executive of the NAJ, said:

“What a truly enjoyable evening celebrating an outstanding group of finalists and member milestones. Huge congratulations to all the award winners and the shortlisted businesses and individuals.

A heartfelt thank you to our incredible sponsors, charity partners and finalists for making this unforgettable night possible. Here’s to recognising more great businesses, great people and great ideas ahead.”

The NAJ has confirmed that the 2026 Awards will return to the ICC Birmingham on Thursday 8 October.

Recognition for Ideas, People and Businesses

Great Ideas

Collection of the Year (sponsored by eBay): Opal Wild



Community Engagement of the Year (sponsored by Janus Security Service): The Jewellery Makers

Highly Commended: Jacobs

CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Positive Luxury): Single Mine Origin (SMO) Gold

Highly Commended: Hockley Mint and PeaceGold

Digital Engagement of the Year (sponsored by Squash Media Group): Jack Murphy Jewellers

Highly Commended: Minar Jewellers

Store Design of the Year (sponsored by 4D Design Agency): The Diamond Setter

Great People

Designer of the Year (sponsored by RWK Goodman): Maiko Nagayama



Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by Retail Jeweller): Richard Wyatt (GH Moore & Son)

Highly Commended: Loris Warner (Regina Rowe Jewellers)

Salesperson of the Year (sponsored by BATF): Laura Hopkinson (Hockley Mint)

Highly Commended: Anastasia Arnautu (Purely Diamonds)

Unsung Hero of the Year (sponsored by Cooksongold): Lee Henderson (SaferGems)

Highly Commended: Pratik Parekh (WatchO)

Workshop Professional of the Year (sponsored by At The Bench): David Webster (Hockley Mint)

Highly Commended: Marco Paonessa (PureJewels)

Great Businesses