Close Menu
    Monday, May 20
    WFDB
    Diamonds

    WFDB and Shanghai Diamond Exchange Sign MoU to Encourage Natural Diamond Market

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting the natural diamond market in China. 

    This agreement follows meetings held during the WFDB Presidents’ Meeting in Shanghai in March, where WFDB leaders and Chinese government officials discussed initiatives to invigorate the Chinese diamond market

    Objectives of the MoU

    The MoU aims to enhance collaboration through joint events, marketing campaigns, and bilateral visits. The WFDB will open a representative office within the China Diamond Center, while the SDE will work on advancing the local diamond industry.

    WFDB President Yoram Dvash highlighted the significance of this MoU, noting that the decline in diamond demand in China has caused a substantial imbalance in the global diamond market. He stated, “The WFDB recognizes that the decline in diamond demand in China has caused a significant imbalance in the diamond market and presents a major challenge for the world diamond industry. The WFDB MoU with Shanghai signifies an important step toward cultivating a strong and healthy diamond industry in China, the second largest global market for natural diamonds.”

    Market Context

    China is a key market for the diamond industry, both as a major consumer and producer of lab-grown diamonds (LGD). Despite LGDs’ prominence, research by Chow Tai Fook shows that many Chinese consumers still view natural diamonds as more valuable, presenting growth potential for the natural diamond market.

    Implications for the Jewellery Industry

    The signing of this MoU between the WFDB and SDE represents a proactive approach to reviving the natural diamond market in China. For jewellers, this agreement could lead to increased demand for natural diamonds, driven by targeted marketing campaigns and a stronger industry presence in China. The establishment of a WFDB office within the China Diamond Center also suggests a commitment to long-term engagement and support for the Chinese diamond industry.

    Jewellers should anticipate potential market shifts as these initiatives unfold. Increased collaboration between international and Chinese diamond organisations could result in new opportunities for sourcing and selling natural diamonds. Additionally, the emphasis on promoting the value of natural diamonds over lab-grown alternatives might influence consumer preferences and demand patterns.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy