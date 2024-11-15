WDC Calls for Unified Action to Expand the Kimberley Process Framework

Speaking at the 2024 KP Plenary in Dubai, World Diamond Council (WDC) President Feriel Zerouki urged stakeholders to work together to update the Kimberley Process (KP) framework for conflict diamonds to ensure the sector’s long-term sustainability.

Broadening the Definition of Conflict Diamonds

A key focus of the plenary was expanding the definition of conflict diamonds. Currently, the KP categorises these as rough diamonds used by rebel groups to finance efforts against legitimate governments. This definition excludes issues linked to state actors or broader concerns regarding human rights abuses and ethical sourcing.

Zerouki noted that the WDC, in collaboration with the Civil Society Coalition, has initiated discussions to expand the framework. However, she highlighted that progress has been hindered by limited engagement from some participants.

“It increasingly feels as though we, along with our colleagues in the Civil Society Coalition, and a few more, are shouldering this responsibility alone,” Zerouki remarked. “Accountability for this definition is shared, and it is the responsibility of all in the KP to actively engage and support the delivery of this mandate.

Recent Reforms and Milestones

The WDC showcased several key achievements aimed at fostering greater transparency and inclusivity:

KP certificates now identify specific mining countries of origin, replacing mixed-origin certificates. This reform, completed within six months, demonstrates the potential impact of collective effort and streamlined decision-making. Permanent Secretariat in Botswana: The establishment of this office represents a commitment to sustainable and professional governance.

Looking ahead, the WDC aims to introduce digital certification to support traceability, regulatory compliance, and changes in consumer expectations.

The Need for Unity in Reform Efforts

Zerouki’s address also touched on the importance of unified action within the KP. She urged members to move beyond geopolitical divides and focus on meaningful reforms that safeguard the integrity of the diamond supply chain.

“For the Kimberley Process to remain a trusted institution, it must adapt to contemporary standards and meet the rising expectations of consumers,” she said. Zerouki underscored that without comprehensive reform, the KP risks losing its relevance and credibility in the global market.