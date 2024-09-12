Vicenzaoro September 2024: A Key Event for the Global Jewellery Industry 

The Autumn Vicenzaoro September show has wrapped up, marking 70 years of gold fairs in Vicenza.

Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, noted in a statement that since the inaugural fair in 1954, Vicenza has showcased the creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship of the jewellery industry, reinforcing Italy’s position on the world stage.

Running from 6th to 10th September, the show, organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), hosted 1,200 exhibiting brands, 40% of which were from 35 countries outside Italy. With support from the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 450 buyers from 60 countries, including the US, UAE, China, Spain, and France, attended the event.

IEG President Maurizio Ermeti noted that the event reflected the realisation of long-term goals. He also mentioned a €60 million investment project for redeveloping the Vicenza Expo Centre, aimed at strengthening its position in the global jewellery industry. He stated, “We have addressed current challenges to lay a foundation for the future of the jewellery industry in Italy.”

Positive Outlook for Italian Jewellery Industry in 2024

A significant insight from the event came from a survey conducted by the Club degli Orafi Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo. It revealed that one in three jewellery companies expects an increase in turnover in 2024. This optimism was supported by a 4% rise in the ISTAT turnover index for the first half of the year, contrasting with the -8% decline experienced by the broader fashion industry.

The survey also touched on investment trends, with 29% of respondents noting favourable conditions due to easing monetary policies and a reduction in energy costs. Sustainability remained a critical focus, with 77% of manufacturers engaging in waste separation and more than half taking measures to reduce packaging and hazardous materials. Certifications such as the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certification were also prevalent, with 55% of manufacturers holding these.

Autumn/Winter 2024-25 Jewellery Trends

Vicenzaoro’s Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting outlined trends for the Autumn/Winter 2024-25 season. These trends reflected a balance between historical influences and contemporary styles, with an emphasis on individuality and bold designs.

The ‘Boldness’ trend revisited the aesthetics of the 1970s and 1980s, using smooth, rounded metals and semi-precious stones. The ‘X-Treme Décor’ trend drew from Victorian and Georgian opulence, combining luxurious materials and intricate designs. ‘Superstyling’, inspired by social media and street fashion, included playful, individualistic pieces such as the popular “ear party” style of multiple earrings. Finally, ‘Graphique’ focused on minimalist, elegant designs, with sleek lines and lightweight materials reflecting timeless sophistication.

VO’Clock Privé: A Focus on Timepieces

Running alongside Vicenzaoro until 8th September, the VO’Clock Privé event in Hall 8.1 offered an opportunity for watch enthusiasts to explore contemporary watchmaking. Open to the public, the event showcased new models from top brands and artisans, alongside workshops and insights from experts in the horology sector.