‘Vanilla Ink The Smiddy’ Crafts Quaich for Argentine Ambassador

Banff-based silversmithing and jewellery school, Vanilla Ink The Smiddy, has announced the completion of a bespoke quaich, commissioned as a commemorative gift to the Argentine Ambassador.

The piece was created as part of the bicentennial celebrations of General José de San Martín’s visit to Banff in 1824. The commission came from the Friends of Duff House, an organisation dedicated to preserving the historic site.

Historical Significance of General San Martín

General San Martín is revered as a national hero in Argentina, celebrated for his role in the liberation of Argentina, Chile, and Peru. His visit to Banff in 1824, following military campaigns in South America, marked a significant moment of historical friendship between Scotland and Argentina. During his stay at Duff House, San Martín forged a bond with James Duff, the 4th Earl of Fife, with whom he had served during the Napoleonic Wars.

Scott McIntyre, founding director of Vanilla Ink The Smiddy, stated: “We were honoured to be approached to create a special piece of such importance. General San Martín to the Argentines is like William Wallace and Robert the Bruce rolled into one for us Scots! It was vital that we took creative direction not only from his army background but the tale of friendship between himself and James Duff.”

Design Details

The quaich, handcrafted from fine silver, includes design elements that reference General San Martín’s legacy and his connection to Banff. The handles, shaped as outlines of both Argentina and Banffshire, feature smoky quartz stones—unique to Aberdeenshire—marking significant locations: San Martín’s birthplace, Yapeyú, and Banff itself.

The bowl sits atop a plinth inspired by the leaves of the monkey puzzle tree, a species native to South America. The plinth also houses a bezel-set rhodochrosite, the national stone of Argentina, symbolising the General’s homeland.

McIntyre and lead goldsmith Jenna Webster worked together to resolve challenges in crafting the plinth, ensuring it reflected the intended design.

A Sister Quaich for Banff Museum

The Vanilla Ink team proposed a ‘sister’ quaich, which will be donated to the Banff Museum. Attendees of the bicentennial celebration on 19 August contributed to the piece by hammering the bowl under the supervision of Vanilla Ink silversmiths. Among the guests were the Duke of Fife, Argentine Ambassador Mariana Plaza, and local MSP Karen Adams.

Ian Williams, Chair of Friends of Duff House, praised Vanilla Ink’s efforts: “Our huge thanks to Vanilla Ink The Smiddy for a wonderful silver creation that was absolutely fitting for the occasion and for taking part in Monday. I have received so many emails and calls from people that really enjoyed their day (and none that didn’t!), and so congratulations to them and all those that took part.”

The sister quaich will be completed by Smiddy Workshop Manager, Drew Markou, before being officially presented to the museum.