Valuers’ Conference 2025 Focuses on Professional Standards and Industry Developments

The 36th annual Valuers’ Conference, organised by the Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV) with support from the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ), took place on 7–8 June in Birmingham. The event included presentations and training sessions attended by valuers, students and members of the jewellery trade.

Technical presentations and industry insights

Saturday’s programme included talks by experts from the UK and overseas, covering current issues in gemmology, auction trends and valuation practice.

Kate Flitcroft discussed her experience at Bonhams and how shifts in the auction market affect jewellery valuation. Dr Aaron Palke presented the latest research from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), detailing methods used to determine gemstone origin and detect treatments.

Dr Tehmina Goskar examined historical jewellery and metalwork through the lens of cultural heritage and provenance. Adrian Hailwood addressed developments in the pre-owned watch market, noting declining values and the implications for valuation.

Jason Williams spoke on gemstone sourcing and trends in the coloured stone trade. Dr Çiğdem Lüle explored the role of colour in descriptions and how perception is influenced by context and personal preference. Dr Richard Taylor and Craig O’Donnell reviewed the valuation challenges involved in the 80-carat “Idol’s Eye” diamond case, which formed part of a High Court dispute.

Workshops, Award Presentation and Membership Recognition

Workshops and practical sessions addressed valuation topics such as distinguishing between synthetic and natural diamonds and interpreting auction estimates.

A gala dinner concluded the first day, during which new IRV Members and Fellows were recognised. The David Wilkins Award—voted for by IRV members—was presented to Mehdi Saadian by IRV Chair Heather Callaway and NAJ Chair Adam Jacobs.

Organisational Remarks and Future Considerations

Speaking after the event, IRV Chair Heather Callaway said:

“As a community, we’re fortunate to benefit from a long history of knowledge-sharing and developing standards, which is why the post-nominals are so well recognised by clients, insurance bodies and the general public, and this weekend was more proof that you need to continue to engage with knowledge leaders to stay up to date.”

“With a keen eye on the future, it’s important the registered valuer community connect more broadly with professionals who deliver valuations that may not be connected to such a group. That may mean we have to try a more collaborative and experimental approach to engage more with less connected professionals. However, on the back of minor changes being so well received, this gives us more confidence to make more significant enhancements.”

Context for the Jewellery Valuation Sector

The Valuers’ Conference continues to address industry developments relevant to jewellery valuation, including regulatory changes, evolving consumer expectations and new gemmological research. Sessions on synthetic stones, provenance, and auction market trends reflect factors currently shaping valuation methodologies across retail, insurance and secondary markets.

The event was supported by exhibitors and sponsors including Bonhams, Malca-Amit, UltraVault, TH March, Gem-A, GVUK Design, Gemmology Rocks, Quastel Associates, Charles Bexfield, SellDiamond.co.uk, Furlong Auctions and GIA.

A photo gallery from the event is available online here.