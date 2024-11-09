V&A Showcases Mughal Court’s Artistic Legacy in Major New Exhibition

The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence

9 November 2024 – 5 May 2025

V&A South Kensington, London

Overview

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London has announced its first large-scale exhibition dedicated to the “Golden Age” of the Mughal court, a period from approximately 1560 to 1660.

This exhibition, titled The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence, will run from 9 November 2024 to 5 May 2025, featuring over 200 rare objects from the museum’s collections and international loans.

The exhibition will examine the cross-cultural exchange within the Mughal courts, where artists from Hindustan, Iran, and Europe collaborated to create a distinctive hybrid art that left a lasting impact on jewellery and decorative arts.

Exhibition Highlights

The exhibition will chronologically explore the reigns of prominent Mughal emperors—Akbar, Jahangir, and Shah Jahan—highlighting their contributions to the era’s characteristic artistic and craft traditions. A wide array of treasures, including rarely displayed paintings, textiles, and architectural elements, will be presented to the public.

Curator Susan Stronge commented on the exhibition’s focus: “This is the first exhibition to reveal the international art and culture of the Mughal court. Hindustani artists, Iranian masters and a few Europeans came together in the imperial workshops to create a new, hybrid art. We are pleased to display some of their greatest creations, many of which have never been exhibited before.”

Influence on Modern Jewellery

The artistic output of the Mughal court, especially its jewelled artefacts, has influenced contemporary jewellery design. Krishna Choudhary of Santi Jewels, a supporter of the exhibition, highlights the significance of Mughal jewellery in the dynasty’s broader cultural narrative. Choudhary’s work reflects this heritage, as he incorporates traditional Mughal motifs into modern designs while preserving the distinctive motifs and craftsmanship of this era. His creations combine Mughal-inspired patterns with contemporary materials.

Cultural and Artistic Significance

This exhibition offers insight into the Mughal Empire’s influences from Central Asia, Persia, and Europe, and the Mughal court’s workshops became a space where these cultures merged, shaping regional jewellery and decorative arts. Many of the displayed pieces, including finely carved gemstones and delicate engravings, reflect the artistry and material richness valued in the Mughal court.

Jewellers and designers can find inspiration in the exhibition’s Mughal pieces, which offer insights into the enduring appeal of its motifs and techniques. Traditional techniques of gem-cutting, engraving, and setting are highlighted, showcasing the lasting influence of Mughal aesthetics in jewellery.

The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence will run from 9 November 2024 to 5 May 2025 at the V&A, offering a detailed perspective on the artistic legacy of the Mughal dynasty.