US to Require Mining Origin Declarations for Imported Diamonds

The United States will require diamond importers to declare the country of mining origin for all shipments entering the country, according to a notice from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This measure, intended to strengthen enforcement of sanctions on Russian goods, will take effect in April 2025.

CBP outlined the requirement in a Trade User Information Notice dated January 14, 2025, which was distributed on January 23. The rule builds on existing restrictions that prohibit the import of Russian nonindustrial diamonds weighing 0.50 carats or more, in effect since September 1, 2024.

Details of the New Import Declaration Rule

Under the new rule, importers submitting diamond shipments through the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE)—the US government’s electronic system for trade declarations—must specify the country where the diamonds were mined. However, the notice does not clarify whether documentation will be required to verify the origin or specify which diamond sizes the rule applies to.

Jewelry imports that do not contain diamonds will not be subject to this requirement. Importers of such goods can “disclaim the additional data requirement,” according to CBP.

Additionally, CBP reaffirmed that diamond importers must continue providing self-certification statements confirming that their products do not include Russian-origin diamonds.

Background on US Sanctions and Regulatory Efforts

The new requirement is part of broader US measures to restrict Russian diamonds from entering the market. It follows previous sanctions implemented in response to geopolitical developments. The policy stems from an executive order issued by President Joe Biden in December 2023, which expanded on a March 2022 directive restricting Russian imports.

CBP first proposed the mining origin declaration requirement in October 2024, seeking industry feedback before finalizing the policy. Alongside the new regulations, the agency has issued 17 questions and answers regarding compliance with diamond and seafood-related sanctions.

Impact on the Jewelry Industry

Jewelers and diamond importers will need to adjust their compliance procedures to align with the new requirements. While some companies already conduct due diligence on sourcing, formal origin declarations may add administrative steps. The lack of detail on enforcement mechanisms and supporting documentation requirements could create uncertainty for businesses.

As the April 2025 implementation date approaches, industry participants should monitor further CBP guidance and evaluate any potential impact on supply chains.