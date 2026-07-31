US Reinstates Tariff Exemption for European Polished Natural Diamonds

Natural diamonds polished in Europe will once again enter the United States without import tariffs after the US government reinstated a 0% duty on the category. The decision follows discussions between the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), the European Commission and US officials and reverses the 10% surcharge that had applied to European polished diamonds in recent months.

The exemption applies to natural diamonds polished in Europe and restores the position that had previously been agreed in 2025 before changes to US tariff policy resulted in duties being reintroduced earlier this year.

Tariff Exemption Reinstated

The latest decision removes the 10% import tariff introduced under Section 122 of the US Trade Act after the tariff framework established under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) was ruled unlawful by the US Supreme Court.

Following the expiry of the Section 122 measures on July 24, the US government introduced a new tariff framework under Section 301 of the Trade Act for certain imported products. Although the European Union remains under review because its forced labor regulations will not be fully implemented until December 2027, natural diamonds polished in Europe have been excluded from the measures.

According to the AWDC, the exemption reflects the absence of a domestic US natural diamond mining or polishing industry requiring tariff protection. The organization also said natural diamonds are already subject to established origin verification and due diligence requirements.

Implications for the Diamond Trade

Antwerp remains Europe’s principal diamond trading and polishing centre and the United States is one of its largest export markets. Belgium exported approximately US$2.1 billion of polished diamonds to the US in 2024.

The reinstated exemption removes the additional import cost introduced over the past six months for companies importing European polished natural diamonds into the United States. It also provides greater certainty for businesses trading between the two markets while wider US trade measures continue to develop.

Industry Response

Karen Rentmeesters, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, said: “We are grateful to President Donald J. Trump for recognizing the specific nature of the natural diamond sector, the industry not being a threat to the U.S. domestic economy and for reinstating the 0% tariff for natural diamonds polished in Europe.

“This decision by President Trump is important for Antwerp’s diamond industry and demonstrates the value of constructive dialogue and strong international partnerships. The United States is a key market for Antwerp’s diamond companies, and the exemption will strengthen the competitiveness of European diamond polishing and reinforce the city’s position as Europe’s leading diamond polishing center and one of the world’s most important diamond hubs. We look forward to continuing to strengthen the trade relationship between our two countries.”

Rentmeesters also referred to the rationale behind the original exemption, stating: “The reasoning behind the exemption agreed in September 2025 is still entirely valid today. No diamonds are still being mined or cut in the US. There is therefore no domestic industry that needs to be protected from European imports. In recent months, we have once again put that message front and center.”

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White also welcomed the decision, saying: “President Trump recognizes the value of trusted trading partners and the importance of strengthening commercial relationships that deliver real benefits for the American people. His decision to restore the 0% tariff on natural diamonds polished in Europe reinforces the longstanding partnership between the United States and Antwerp’s internationally respected diamond industry.

“This decision will strengthen secure and reliable supply chains, expand opportunities for businesses in both our countries, and reinforce the strong economic partnership between the United States and Belgium. President Trump has once again reaffirmed America’s commitment to working with trusted partners and to building an even stronger transatlantic economy. I am truly grateful to President Trump and his amazing Trade Representative Ambassador Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for their strong support of the Antwerp diamond community and for recognizing this longstanding enduring relationship in this historic and generous decision.”