NAJ Extends Deadline for 2026 Awards Entries

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has extended the deadline for entries to the 2026 NAJ Awards, giving businesses and individuals across the UK jewellery industry additional time to submit nominations.

Entries will now close at midnight on Thursday 6 August 2026. The awards are open to both NAJ members and non-members. Entry is free for members, while non-members pay £50 per nomination.

Fifteen Categories Across Three Themes

The 2026 NAJ Awards are organised into three themes: Great Ideas, Great People and Great Businesses. The 15 award categories recognise work across retail, design, customer service, workshops, digital engagement and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The Great Ideas categories are Collection of the Year, Community Engagement of the Year, Digital Engagement of the Year, ESG Initiative of the Year and Store Design of the Year.

Great People includes Customer Champion of the Year, Designer of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Unsung Hero of the Year and Workshop Professional of the Year.

The Great Businesses categories are Bespoke Retailer of the Year, Jewellery Retailer of the Year, Product Supplier of the Year, Service Supplier of the Year and Team of the Year.

Extended Entry Period

The deadline extension gives businesses and individuals additional time to prepare submissions and nominate colleagues or teams across the available categories.

Adam Cook, Marketing Manager at the NAJ, said:

“We want to make sure every business and individual has the chance to take part in this year’s NAJ Awards. Our industry is full of exceptional talent and inspiring stories, and extending the entry deadline gives even more people the opportunity to showcase their achievements.”

The awards are supported by headline sponsor Curteis, with individual category sponsors including Squash Media Group, SGS, Visionary Displays, Cooksongold, National Business Register, British Academy of Jewellery, JQV Gemstones, At The Bench, Bespoke Quarter, Ti Sento, Jewellery Show and TH March.

Ceremony Scheduled for October

Finalists will be announced ahead of the awards ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 8 October 2026 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.

The awards recognise businesses, teams and individuals from across the UK jewellery trade, with categories covering retail, manufacturing, design and supplier businesses.

Nominations close at midnight on Thursday 6 August 2026. For more info, visit https://www.naj.co.uk/NAJ-Awards-2026