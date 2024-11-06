Close Menu
    Wednesday, November 6
    gia inclusions
    Industry News

    Unusual Inclusions in Diamonds Capture Animal and Artistic Forms

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    In the Fall edition of Gems & Gemology, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) shared findings on three natural diamonds with unusual inclusions creating animal and mask-like visual forms. 

    While inclusions may be common, the distinct shapes observed in these diamonds — a butterfly, a fish, and a theatre mask — are rarely seen. The GIA’s observations highlight how natural inclusions can become a point of interest, potentially appealing to jewellers and clients seeking nature-inspired or one-of-a-kind jewellery.

    Butterfly Kaleidoscope and Tiny Fish

    One of the diamonds graded by the GIA, a 1.55-carat, G-color, I1-clarity round stone, contained a feather inclusion that created a kaleidoscope-like effect. The inclusion was visible through the crown, with reflections from the bezel facets forming five overlapping prism images. GIA described this as a “kaleidoscope of butterflies,” offering jewellers a natural design feature for clients who may appreciate unique gemstones.

    Another diamond, a smaller 0.30-carat, F-color, VS2-clarity round, contained a feather inclusion in the table that, along with its reflection, resembled a “tiny fish.” The GIA noted that such recognisable shapes are uncommon, giving jewellers the chance to showcase an organic, nature-inspired feature.

    Theatrical Mask Formation in Diamond Inclusion

    A third diamond, a 0.90-carat, F-color, VS2-clarity, type Ia stone, contained a feather inclusion that, when viewed from the pavilion, formed a shape resembling a theatre mask. This type of formation adds a notable visual detail that jewellers may find useful for clients interested in symbolic or unique motifs.

    While inclusions are sometimes thought of as a diamond’s unique fingerprint, giving each stone its own distinct identity, these recent discoveries add an extra layer of intrigue and rarity. These diamonds offer a unique talking point: natural formations that can’t be replicated, allowing clients to own a gemstone with a truly singular character shaped by nature itself.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy