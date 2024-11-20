UK Retail Footfall Rebounds Ahead of Black Friday

Retail footfall across the United Kingdom showed significant growth in Week 46, marking a positive shift in activity levels after the school half-term break according to data from MRI Software.

The rise indicates a strong start to the festive shopping season, with high streets, shopping centres, and retail parks all benefiting from increased consumer engagement.

Weekly and Regional Footfall Growth

MRI Software reported a 4.5% week-on-week increase in footfall, with high streets seeing a rise of 4.7%, shopping centres 4.8%, and retail parks 3.7%. The highest daily spikes occurred on Sunday, with a 7.6% increase, and Wednesday, which saw a 5.5% rise. These peaks indicate a possible increase in consumer engagement with early holiday promotions and events.

Central London led the growth, recording a notable 9.4% week-on-week uplift. Other regional cities also performed well, with a 6.2% increase, driven by festive activities such as Christmas light switch-ons and the opening of seasonal markets.

Among UK regions, Wales saw the highest growth at 8.9%, followed by Scotland at 7.9% and the West Midlands at 5.5%. Scotland’s improvement was partially attributed to a rebound from storm disruptions during the same period in 2022.

Challenges Persist for Coastal Towns

While urban centres enjoyed strong footfall growth, coastal towns continued to struggle, reporting further declines in visitor numbers. Shopping centres also faced challenges, with a slight 0.2% drop compared to the same period in 2023. This dip may be linked to adverse weather last year, which skewed comparative figures.

Early Indicators of Festive Spending

Jenni Matthews, Head of Marketing at MRI Software, commented: “With only two weeks until Black Friday, this rebound is encouraging for retail stores and destinations. Early festive deals may also be enticing eager shoppers, setting the scene for a strong seasonal kick off.”

Implications for Jewellers

The rise in retail footfall could benefit the jewellery sector, especially businesses in high streets and urban centres, by aligning with early holiday shopping trends and increased foot traffic from festive markets. Coastal jewellers and those in underperforming shopping centres may need to adjust strategies to address localised challenges.