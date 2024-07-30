UK Jewellery Industry Welcomes New Government Appointments

The UK Jewellery, Silverware and Allied Crafts industry has welcomed the appointment of Lisa Nandy MP as the new Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport and Sir Chris Bryant MP as the new Minister of State for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Industry Engagement and Government Collaboration

In letters addressed to both ministers, the industry group expressed its intention to maintain open communication with the government to advance the jewellery, silverware, and allied trades. This development follows a previous engagement in February when Sir Chris Bryant, then shadow minister, initiated a roundtable discussion with the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) to better understand the industry’s challenges, needs, and opportunities.

The roundtable included 25 representatives from businesses and institutions across the sector. The industry group is keen to keep Sir Chris Bryant and the DCMS department informed about their progress and ongoing initiatives.

Statement from NAJ Chief Executive

NAJ chief executive Ben Massey commented on the appointments, stating, “As a group, we welcome Lisa Nandy MP and Sir Chris Bryant MP. We are keen to continue the open dialogue and look forward to continuing a direct liaison.

“All roundtable participants have expressed their desire for progress through collaboration and we are now starting to look at some of the projects in greater detail. There are challenges that not only affect our industry but many others, too. For these issues, such as the economy and skills, we want to make sure our collective voice is heard by the government with clarity and enthusiasm.”

Progress and Future Initiatives

During the most recent roundtable meeting in June, the group made significant strides in four key areas identified during the initial gathering: Economics, People, Process, and Sector-Specific Issues. The progress includes:

Developing a state-of-trade indicator tool accessible to the industry.

Preparing an industry report to highlight the reach, impact, and value added by the sector.

Conducting a strategic mapping exercise to identify skills gaps.

Building a careers website to attract new talent to the industry.

Call for Broader Participation

To ensure comprehensive representation, the group is inviting additional bodies and organisations to participate. Interested parties can get involved by emailing membership@naj.co.uk.

These developments indicate a strengthened relationship between the UK Jewellery industry and the government, aimed at addressing sector challenges and fostering growth.