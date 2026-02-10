Trial of the Pyx held at Mansion House as Royal Mint Submits 7,838 Coins for Testing

The Royal Mint has submitted 7,838 coins for examination at the 2026 Trial of the Pyx, held this year at Mansion House in the City of London.

Overseen by the King’s Remembrancer and conducted with the involvement of the Goldsmiths’ Company and the London Assay Office, this is the first time the trial has taken place at Mansion House and only the second occasion since 1871 that it has been held outside Goldsmiths’ Hall.

The change of venue reflects the temporary closure of Goldsmiths’ Hall for refurbishment. Under provisions introduced in 1998, the trial may be held at any suitable location within the City of London.

Legal Framework and Process

The Trial of the Pyx has been recorded since 1248 and remains a formal judicial process. It is presided over by the King’s Remembrancer, Senior Master Jeremy David Cook of the King’s Bench Division of the High Court.

As Master of the Royal Mint, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is formally responsible for the coinage and is symbolically placed on trial. The Chancellor is typically represented by the Royal Mint’s chief executive at the opening of proceedings.

Coins from every batch struck by the Royal Mint are set aside in sealed ‘pyx’ boxes for testing. At the ceremony, they are presented to a jury comprising members of the Goldsmiths’ Company. Batches of 50 coins are counted and weighed, with 49 used for an initial compliance check and one retained for detailed analysis. The selected coins will undergo metallurgical testing by the London Assay Office in the months ahead, with a verdict delivered later in the year.

Dan Thomas, The King’s Assay Master, said: “Dating back to the 12th century, my role is to answer for the purity of the nation’s coins, a responsibility I take extremely seriously. The Trial of the Pyx brings together history, science, and accountability in a way that few other ceremonies can match. From the coins in your pocket to collector pieces and investment bullion, each is held to the most rigorous standards through this remarkable judicial process.”

Range of Coins Submitted

The 7,838 coins submitted for testing span circulating currency, commemorative issues, and bullion pieces in gold, silver, and platinum. Around 14 million definitive coins were minted in 2025 following a pause in new definitive production in 2024, with further volumes expected this year.

Among the commemorative coins presented were issues marking the 15th anniversary of the children’s character Zog, 50 years of Liberty, 200 years of the modern railway and 350 years of the Royal Observatory. Additions to the Music Legends series featuring Iron Maiden, Freddie Mercury, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney were also included.

The trial also examined coins struck for international partners, including a 22ct gold “ΕΛ” Sovereign produced for Greece to mark a 15-year collaboration between Piraeus Bank and the Royal Mint, featuring a privy mark symbolising Hellas.

Anne Jessopp, Chief Executive of the Royal Mint, said: “For over 700 years, the Trial of the Pyx has served as the ultimate test of our craftsmanship. This ceremony represents far more than tradition; it is a public commitment to excellence that we are proud to uphold. Every coin submitted, whether circulating currency, commemorative pieces, or bullion, demonstrates our dedication to precision and quality across everything we produce.”

Role of the Goldsmiths’ Company

Since 1871, the Goldsmiths’ Company has been responsible for testing UK coinage. The jury of goldsmiths conducts the initial examination before the coins are passed to the London Assay Office for scientific analysis.

Brigadier Ed Butler CBE DSO, Prime Warden of the Goldsmiths’ Company, said: “As we prepare to celebrate our 700th Anniversary with a transformational update to our home, Goldsmiths’ Hall, we are very grateful to the Lady Mayor and the team at Mansion House for supporting the Goldsmiths’ Company in the delivery of one of our most important responsibilities – ensuring the integrity of the nation’s coinage. From pounds and pennies found in pockets and piggy banks across the UK, to 22ct gold sovereigns that are as popular internationally as they are at home, members of the public can rest assured that the coins produced by the Royal Mint have today undergone thorough inspection for quality by a jury of Goldsmiths. These coins will then undergo stringent independent testing for precision and accuracy by the London Assay Office. We are very proud to continue this duty, which we have undertaken since 1248.”

The Lady Mayor of the City of London, Dame Susan Langley, a freeman of the Goldsmiths’ Company, said: “The Trial of the Pyx, one of the United Kingdom’s oldest judicial ceremonies, is a powerful reminder of how the City of London continues to unite deep-rooted tradition and responsibility with modern excellence and innovation. As a member of the Goldsmiths’ Company and a juror at last year’s Trial, I’m really pleased that, for the first time in its 777-year history, the ceremony could be held at Mansion House. The Trial stands as a reminder of the extraordinary craftsmanship behind the nation’s coinage, safeguarding quality, protecting consumers, and upholding public trust.”