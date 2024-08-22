Toyota and Millie Savage Create Jewellery Collection from C-HR Car Parts

Toyota has launched the C-HR Diamond Collection, a collaboration with Australian jewellery designer Millie Savage.

The campaign, developed by marketing agency HERO, involves the creation of 13 lab-grown diamonds from components of Toyota’s new C-HR vehicle.

The Concept: Transforming Car Parts into Diamonds

The C-HR Diamond Collection draws inspiration from the angular lines of a diamond, aiming to reflect the design of the Toyota C-HR. Car parts from the C-HR were subjected to a high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) process to create lab-grown diamonds.

Shane Geffen, Executive Creative Director at HERO, noted that the process of turning vehicle components into diamonds was challenging, “but a testament to what’s possible when you blend creativity, science and design.”

Each of the 13 pieces in the collection – including rings, necklaces, and earrings – was crafted by Savage and carries names related to the vehicular theme, such as the “Cruise Control Ring” and the “Chained Up Necklace”. The collection is available online, where consumers can also learn about the creative and diamond-making processes on the Millie Savage website.

For jewellers, this collaboration shows the potential for lab-grown diamonds to serve as a bridge between creativity and sustainability, as well as a response to consumer interest in unique, story-driven jewellery.

This campaign also reflects the strategic role of digital marketing. Toyota’s creation of an online platform where customers can explore the collaboration and diamond-making process may serve as a model for jewellers seeking to engage customers through digital storytelling.