Tiffany & Co. Launches Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection

Tiffany & Co. has announced the launch of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, which draws inspiration from the mythological trident of Poseidon.

According to Tiffany, the collection aims to embody a blend of energy, power, and individuality, using a motif that contrasts sharply pointed elements with softer, curved links. The design approach seeks to challenge conventional aesthetics and engage those who appreciate a distinctive, bold style.

“We are excited to unveil Pharrell’s inaugural collection for Tiffany. The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection defies the conventions of fine jewelry design. It represents a balance of Pharrell’s creative vision with Tiffany & Co.’s inventive craftsmanship,” said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product, Communications and Industrial, Tiffany & Co. “Each piece embodies Pharrell’s distinct style and unique point of view.”

Design and Materials

The new collection features an assortment of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, all echoing the trident theme with pronounced, spike-like features that evoke a punk sensibility. Crafted from materials such as 18k yellow gold and titanium, the collection utilises the latter for its unique, less reflective finish which starkly contrasts with more traditionally used metals. A notable innovation within the collection is the reverse-set diamonds, a technique intended to maximise the stones’ brilliance by exposing their pavilions, differing from conventional diamond settings.

Pharrel Williams elaborated on the thinking behind the collection, “I’m very inspired by the water, and the name of this collection “Titan” draws inspiration from Poseidon, ruler of the sea, King of Atlantis – “Atlantis” which is also the name of the community I grew up in Virginia Beach. The detail in all of the jewelry pieces is very intentional, the use of black titanium…it’s a physical manifestation of beauty in blackness.”

Availability

The collection will initially be available exclusively in the US on Tiffany.com and at The Landmark in New York City starting this May. A global rollout is expected in June, where the collection will be accessible at Tiffany & Co. stores worldwide and through their online platform.