The Goldsmiths’ Centre Opens Applications for ‘Getting Started Online 2025’

Applications are now open for the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s ‘Getting Started Online 2025’, a free, week-long introduction to business course for early-career jewellery and silversmithing professionals.

Scheduled to run from 17th to 21st March 2025, the programme offers practical guidance on launching and managing a creative business.

Programme Highlights

The course, hosted entirely online, provides participants with live webinars led by industry experts. It covers key topics such as branding, product development, and sales channel strategies, addressing challenges often faced by emerging designers and makers.

Participants can also benefit from networking opportunities and the chance to apply for the Spotlighting Getting Started initiative. This programme offers additional exposure through exhibitions and the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s Instagram account, which has an audience of over 23,000 followers.

Chris Oliver, Head of Professional Training at the Goldsmiths’ Centre, commented:

“Each year, we are proud to support up to 100 emerging talents in laying the foundation for successful businesses. It’s incredibly rewarding to see participants thrive, whether by taking part in initiatives like Spotlighting Getting Started or Shine, or by expanding their businesses with guidance from our expert community.”

Eligibility and Application Details

Applicants must have completed training or an apprenticeship in precious metals or a related craft discipline within the UK. The application deadline is Sunday, 12th January 2025.

For more details and to apply, visit the Goldsmiths’ Centre website at www.goldsmiths-centre.org/courses/getting-started.