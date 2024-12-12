T.Gold Returns Alongside Vicenzaoro January 2025

T.Gold, the international exhibition for jewellery machinery and technology, will take place from 17 to 21 January 2025 in Vicenza, Italy, alongside the January edition of Vicenzaoro.

Organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the event will focus on advancements in jewellery manufacturing technology, with an emphasis on innovation and sustainability.

Global Participation and Focus Areas

T.Gold 2025 will host 170 exhibitors from 16 countries, with 40% of participants representing international companies, highlighting Italy’s prominence in the sector while showcasing global contributions from countries including Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, the US, and the UK.

The exhibition will showcase innovations across six core areas:

Alloy treatments and electroplating

Prototyping and digital production

Advanced mechanical machining

Assembly and soldering techniques

Refining and recovery processes

Finishing and tools

Notable Italian exhibitors include Elettrolaser, Italimpianti Orafi, Sisma, Orotig, and Legor Group, while international participants feature Heimerle + Meule and Schultheiss (Germany), Starrag Vuadens (Switzerland), and Goodwin Refractory Services (UK).

Knowledge Sharing at the Jewellery Technology Forum

The Jewellery Technology Forum (JTF), held in collaboration with Legor Group, will provide a platform for industry professionals to learn about new materials, techniques, and sustainable practices. This forum aims to keep jewellers updated on technological developments and emerging trends within the sector.

Integrating T.Gold with Vicenzaoro

T.Gold runs alongside Vicenzaoro January 2025, which serves as a hub for the entire jewellery supply chain. The event brings together designs, materials, and innovations, offering a platform for manufacturers, buyers, and designers to connect.

Tools like the Jewellery Golden Cloud platform will assist attendees with scheduling meetings, streaming events, and navigating the Expo Centre. Additional networking opportunities will be provided through ViOff, the off-show initiative that brings Vicenza’s city centre to life, and events at the Jewellery Museum.

Opportunities for Jewellers

T.Gold 2025 provides an opportunity for jewellery professionals to explore innovations in technology, refine production methods, and adopt sustainable practices. The event supports collaboration across markets and reinforces the importance of maintaining craftsmanship while embracing advancements in manufacturing processes.

For more information or to register, visit the official Vicenzaoro website.