Swarovski Introduces Recreated Crystals with a Sustainability Focus

Swarovski has announced the launch of Recreated Crystals, developed with a focus on sustainability and circular design principles. The crystals are made by remelting material from Swarovski’s own crystal production process, creating new colours while maintaining a quality comparable to the original.

According to the company, this production method uses 40% fewer natural resources than standard crystal manufacturing and reduces the environmental footprint by at least 34%.

Incorporation into Collections

Recreated Crystals are available for Swarovski’s business-to-business partners and are also being introduced in consumer collections. For the autumn and winter 2024 season, the Ice Blue shade is featured in designs including the Millenia collection. An additional colour, Dark Jonquil, is planned for release in spring and summer 2025.

Commitment to Sustainability

In a statement, Stephan Mechnig, Swarovski’s Chief Legal, Compliance and Sustainability Officer, explained:

“Recreated Crystals highlight how we are integrating circular innovation into crystal making as part of our sustainability journey. We aim to improve the environmental impact of products across our portfolio and are incorporating these crystals into many of our key jewellery collections.”

The launch aligns with Swarovski’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes goals such as mitigating climate change, conserving resources, minimising waste, and fostering inclusivity.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

The introduction of Recreated Crystals reflects a wider trend in the jewellery industry toward sustainability and resource efficiency. For jewellers, this development could signal greater availability of recycled materials, meeting increasing demand from both businesses and consumers for more environmentally responsible sourcing options. Further information on Swarovski’s sustainability initiatives is available in the company’s latest sustainability report.