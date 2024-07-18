Close Menu
    ariana grande by mert alas and marcus piggott for swarovski
    Industry News

    Swarovski Appoints Ariana Grande as New Brand Ambassador

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    Swarovski has announced its new partnership with pop star Ariana Grande, naming her as the brand’s latest ambassador. This collaboration is set to launch with a Holiday Campaign in 2024.

    Grande stated, “I am thrilled to be Swarovski’s Brand Ambassador. It’s an honour to represent a House that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewellery and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression. I cannot wait to embark on this journey and to inspire others to embrace their own unique sparkle.”

    Statements from Swarovski Leadership

    Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski’s Global Creative Director, commented on the collaboration, noting, “Ariana’s charisma and positive energy resonate with Swarovski’s essence of bringing joy to the world and I am thrilled that she is joining us as Brand Ambassador. Ariana is a brilliant artist whose creativity shines through her songwriting and vocal performances as well as her personal style. I look forward to engaging in inspiring creative dialogues together.”

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

