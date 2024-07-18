Swarovski Appoints Ariana Grande as New Brand Ambassador

Swarovski has announced its new partnership with pop star Ariana Grande, naming her as the brand’s latest ambassador. This collaboration is set to launch with a Holiday Campaign in 2024.

Grande stated, “I am thrilled to be Swarovski’s Brand Ambassador. It’s an honour to represent a House that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewellery and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression. I cannot wait to embark on this journey and to inspire others to embrace their own unique sparkle.”

Statements from Swarovski Leadership

Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski’s Global Creative Director, commented on the collaboration, noting, “Ariana’s charisma and positive energy resonate with Swarovski’s essence of bringing joy to the world and I am thrilled that she is joining us as Brand Ambassador. Ariana is a brilliant artist whose creativity shines through her songwriting and vocal performances as well as her personal style. I look forward to engaging in inspiring creative dialogues together.”