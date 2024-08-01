Submission Deadline Extended for the NAJ Awards 2024

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced an extension for the submission deadline for the 2024 NAJ Awards. This decision allows more members and participants from the wider trade to showcase their contributions to the jewellery industry. The new deadline for entries is now set for the end of Monday, 12th August.

Encouraging Participation

The NAJ aims to increase participation across various sectors of the industry, providing additional time for entrants to refine their submissions. The awards, sponsored by Curteis, offer an opportunity to highlight stories, companies, and individuals within the industry.

Ben Massey, NAJ Chief Executive, stated, “To ensure we find the best talent and stories in the trade, we are delighted to extend the submission window to give our members and the rest of the jewellery trade a chance to be recognised by their peers, trade body and wider industry.”

Event Details

The awards ceremony will take place in October at Birmingham’s Burlington Hotel, a centrally located venue near New Street station, making it accessible for members from across the country. Massey stated, “The NAJ team and I are excited for what will be a fun evening at Birmingham’s Burlington Hotel in October.”

Award Categories

The NAJ Awards feature various categories across three main sections: Great Ideas, Great People, and Great Businesses. The categories are:

Great Ideas Community Engagement of the Year CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Responsible Jewellery Council) Innovation of the Year Collection of the Year Store Design of the Year

Great People Salesperson of the Year Workshop Professional of the Year (sponsored by At The Bench) Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by the British Academy of Jewellery) Designer of the Year (sponsored by RWK Goodman) Unsung Hero of the Year

Great Businesses Jewellery Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Vulcan Jewellery) Bespoke Retailer of the Year Manufacturer Supplier of the Year Service Supplier of the Year Team of the Year (sponsored by TH March)



Entry Information

Nominations are open until Monday, 12th August, and are free for all NAJ members. Non-members can also participate, with a nomination fee of £100 + VAT. For further details and to submit nominations, visit the NAJ’s dedicated Awards page: NAJ Awards.