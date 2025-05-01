Study Shows Rise in Couples Shopping for Rings Together

A recent study by Diamonds Factory has identified a shift in consumer behaviour around engagement ring purchases, with over half (53%) of shoppers in 2025 accompanied by their partner. The findings suggest a decline in traditional surprise proposals, with more couples opting to make the decision together.

The insights were gathered from Diamonds Factory store staff, who reported that partners were the most common companions during ring shopping appointments. Parents and solo shoppers each accounted for 18% of cases, followed by siblings or friends at 11%.

Retail Environment Considerations

Ella Citron-Thompkins of Diamonds Factory commented:

“We have certainly seen a shift in how couples approach engagement ring shopping, and our study reflects just this. More partners are choosing to shop for rings together, rather than leaving it as a surprise. This change reflects broader cultural trends—today’s couples value shared decision-making and open communication. An engagement ring is a major emotional and financial investment, and many want to ensure the ring truly reflects the wearer’s taste and lifestyle.

For retailers, it’s more about creating a more inclusive shopping experience that welcomes couples rather than just individuals. Offering joint consultation appointments with personal touches, like complimentary drinks or custom design sessions, can make the experience more memorable and collaborative.

While surprise proposals are on the decline, it’s not the end for providing shoppers with a seamless, informative experience. With more couples shopping together, they often come prepared with questions, making it even more important for store staff to offer knowledgeable, personalised support to help them find the perfect ring.”

Implications for Jewellers

The increase in joint engagement ring shopping may prompt jewellers to reconsider existing customer service formats. This includes adapting consultations to accommodate both partners and ensuring staff are prepared to assist with more informed and specific customer expectations.

Jewellers may also need to review how they support purchasing decisions, as many customers arrive having already discussed preferences and budget. The trend suggests a more planned and consultative sales process, requiring clear communication and product knowledge from retail staff.