Steffan’s Jewellers to Close Northampton Flagship Store after 48 Years

Independent jeweller Steffan’s has announced the closure of its flagship store in Northampton, as founder Steff Suter prepares to retire and shift the business focus to the Market Harborough location.

A closing down sale, starting on 9 November, will mark the end of an era for the brand, which has been part of Northampton’s retail landscape since 1976.

A Legacy of Almost Five Decades in Northampton

Steffan’s first opened its doors in Abington Square, Northampton, in 1976 after Steff Suter, then 24, decided to start his own business upon being made redundant from another jeweller. “I was working at another local jewellers but unfortunately found myself redundant. So, I took an available shop across the road and set up my own jewellers! In my first year I took over £50,000, which was a lot at that time,” Suter recalled.

Over the years, the business grew into a family-run venture with Suter’s wife, Julles, a jewellery designer, joining the team alongside their children, Ellie and Wes. The Abington Square location has since become known for its luxury offerings, bespoke jewellery services, and a dedicated workshop on the first floor. Now aged 73, Suter is stepping down with mixed emotions. “I know that many customers will be shocked that we are closing our flagship store, but I can’t go on forever. I want to spend more time with my family, my grandchildren and enjoy getting older. Life in the jewellery business has been golden; I will miss it immensely!” he said.

Focus Shift to Market Harborough and Online Sales

With the Northampton store set to close on 31 January 2025, Steffan’s will focus its resources on its Market Harborough store, which has been operational for around 30 years. The e-commerce arm of the business will continue to offer customers Steffan’s products online. Sales director Wes Suter, who has been part of the business since age 18, remarked on the shift, stating, “While our Northampton store will be closing, Steffan’s online store and Market Harborough are unaffected, ensuring that customers can still access the high-quality products and exceptional service they have come to expect.”

Reflecting on the closure, Wes added, “It’s a sad day, I’ve spent more time here than at home. But we’ve got to see the silver lining. We can see the future of a town like Market Harborough.”

Challenges Facing Large Format Jewellers

Steffan’s departure from Northampton highlights some of the broader challenges facing large-format jewellers in modern retail. At 300,000 square feet, the Northampton store is one of the largest jewellers by square footage in the UK, but changing shopping behaviours have affected foot traffic and demand. “The truth of the matter is that Northampton can’t sustain a store of our size,” said Wes.

The COVID-19 pandemic altered shopping habits significantly, with more customers opting for personalised services such as in-home consultations. Wes elaborated on this trend, saying, “Many customers prefer the team to visit their homes and offer a personal and bespoke jewellery service, which means it has become difficult to sustain a big jewellery shop like Steffan’s.”

Wes noted that changes in advertising and retail methods have also impacted traditional storefronts, explaining, “We would tell people what they wanted and they would buy it. But that’s less and less the case and business has changed. We do more bespoke work and have adjusted to the demand of the market. We still stock all the brands but the appetite isn’t there to sustain a 300,000 square foot shop.”

Commitment to Community and Customer Loyalty

As the store’s final days approach, Wes expressed gratitude for the community support that has sustained Steffan’s over the years. “We bring a product to the market and people trust that we are choosing the right things. We were the first ones to bring Pandora to Northampton. We are visionary and take risks,” he said. He added that seeing customers’ reactions to their products has been a rewarding experience, especially for items made in the workshop upstairs. “Seeing customers’ faces light up when they receive their products is a ‘magic moment’ – especially when it has been made in the workshop above the store,” Wes shared.

The brand’s commitment to giving back to the community, supporting local charities, and providing steady employment has been central to its legacy. The Northampton store currently employs 18 staff members; some have opted for voluntary redundancy, while others will continue their roles in Market Harborough.

Industry Implications: Adapting to Changing Demand

Steffan’s decision to downsize reflects a broader trend in the jewellery industry, where smaller storefronts, a strong online presence, and personalised service models are increasingly relevant. With consumer preferences shifting away from traditional retail spaces, independent jewellers may need to consider adaptive strategies, balancing brick-and-mortar locations with flexible, customer-centric services.