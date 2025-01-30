Close Menu
    Spring Fair 2025 Launches Golden Ticket Competition

    Spring Fair, the UK’s largest retail trade event, is running a Golden Ticket competition for its 2025 edition. Taking place from February 2 to February 5 at NEC Birmingham, the show will bring together home, gift, and fashion retailers and suppliers.

    With the event approaching, visitors who pre-register can enter a draw to win one of five Golden Ticket VIP packages, each worth £750.

    Golden Ticket Package Details

    The Golden Ticket package includes:

    • Travel expenses covered (up to £250)
    • One night’s accommodation
    • Dinner voucher for two
    • Invitation to a lunch and learn session
    • Lunch vouchers
    • Personal guided tours of the show
    • Front-row seats at all seminars
    • Refreshments in the Buyers’ Lounge
    • A bottle of bubbles

    The competition closes on Thursday, January 30 at 11:59 pm.

    Spring Fair 2025 Overview

    Spring Fair hosts over 1,200 exhibitors across 12 buying destinations, presenting over one million products. The event provides retailers and suppliers with opportunities to source products and connect with industry professionals.

    Now in its 75th year, the event will feature new brands, product launches, and industry seminars.

    Jewellers can use the event to source new collections, meet suppliers, and explore broader retail trends relevant to the industry.

    How to Enter

    Visitors who pre-register for Spring Fair 2025 before the deadline will be entered into the Golden Ticket draw. Winners will be notified before the event.

    For more details and registration, visit the official Spring Fair website.

