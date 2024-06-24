Sierra Consultancy Extends Registration for Summer CAD Course   

Sierra Consultancy, in partnership with Jewellery Academy Wales, has announced an extension of the registration deadline for its Beginners Summer CAD Course.

The new deadline is now set for 4 July, allowing more participants to join the seven-week program designed to equip jewellers with essential CAD design skills using the 3DESIGN software.

Course Structure and Content

The course, scheduled to run from 10 July to 21 August, offers training in computer-aided design (CAD). It aims to meet the growing demand from clients who expect to see CAD models or renders before committing to bespoke jewellery designs.

The evening sessions cover topics from basic principles to the creation of advanced models. Participants will learn to create aesthetically appealing pieces and focus on ensuring the structural integrity of the designs for manufacturing purposes.

Instructor Expertise and Support

Pooja Sahny, director of Sierra Consultancy, emphasized the importance of proper CAD training: “We’ve seen a surge in inquiries about CAD, but many people don’t understand how to use it properly. We’ve been working with Jewellery Academy Wales’ sister company, Diamond Centre Wales, for over 12 years now and are delighted to have such knowledgeable and talented tutors teaching this course.”

The course includes benefits such as a three-month trial licence for the 3DESIGN software, discounts, and payment plans for those looking to purchase a permanent licence. Additionally, participants will receive support from both Sierra Consultancy and Jewellery Academy Wales throughout the course duration. All online sessions are recorded, allowing participants to revisit the material for further practice.

Accreditation and Industry Impact

Upon completion of the course, participants will receive accreditation in the use of 3DESIGN software, enabling them to start offering bespoke CAD services within their businesses. The extension of the registration deadline and the support offered by Sierra Consultancy highlight the industry’s shift towards integrating advanced technological skills to meet client expectations and enhance bespoke jewellery services.