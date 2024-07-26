Shine 2024: New Talent Showcase at the Goldsmiths’ Centre

The Goldsmiths Centre has announced Shine 2024, this year’s new jewellery and silversmithing talent showcase in jewellery and silversmithing, currently scheduled to begin on 18th September 2024.

The event will feature sixteen emerging UK designer-makers at the Goldsmiths’ Centre near Farringdon, London.

Event Highlights

Shine 2024 will open with a pop-up celebration, offering attendees the opportunity to meet the makers, explore, and purchase their collections. The exhibition will run until 20th December 2024 and will also be available online at goldsmiths-shop-talent.org.

Selected Participants

This year’s participants were chosen by guest judges, journalist Rachael Taylor and The Jewellery Editor Maria Doulton, through an open call. The selected jewellers and silversmiths include:

Alice Biolo

Charlotte Smith

Clare Maiden (Clare Maiden Jewellery)

Emma Lawrence (Spangle Fandango)

Gillian Finlay

Inca Starzinsky

Kayla Rimmon & Chloë Woodmansterne (Aril Jewels)

Kumiko Kihara (Field of Tree Jewellery)

Laura Fedus

Lois Lo

Lucy Anderson

Maria Manola Toro (Maria Manola Jewellery)

Mim Best

Morvarid Alavifard

Roxanne Gilbert

Development Programme

The Shine initiative is designed to support new UK jewellery and silversmithing businesses by providing a platform to showcase and sell their collections. The programme includes part-time, tailored business training aimed at enhancing brand visibility and sales capabilities, both in person and online.

“Shine is a supportive developmental programme for new UK jewellery and silversmithing businesses to present, showcase and sell their collections. Our free, part-time tailored business training helps exhibitors build brand visibility and confidently sell their work both in person and online. Past participants have received prestigious commissions, awards, and showcasing opportunities, including at this year’s Future Icons and Goldsmiths’ Fair,” stated Charlotte Dew, Head of Public Programmes at the Goldsmiths’ Centre.

Supporting Emerging Talent

Purchases made at the pop-up event or through the online platform support the growth of participating businesses. Additionally, interviews and short films featuring the makers, produced as part of their training, will be shared on the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s Instagram channel (@gsmithscentre), allowing interaction between consumers, trade representatives, and the new talents.

Shine 2024 provides an opportunity for professional jewellers to discover and engage with emerging talent in the industry, offering insights into innovative designs and craftsmanship. This initiative not only showcases fresh talent but also contributes to the sustainability and evolution of the jewellery and silversmithing sectors.