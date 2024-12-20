Second-Largest Diamond Ever Found Named Through Botswana Contest

Lucara Diamond Corp. has announced the names of two extraordinary rough diamonds recently unearthed from its Karowe Mine in Botswana.

The larger of the two, a 2,488-carat diamond recovered in August 2024, has been named Motswedi, meaning “water spring” in Setswana. Remarkably, this diamond is the second-largest ever discovered, marking a significant milestone for the mine and the diamond industry.

The second diamond, weighing 1,094 carats and recovered in September 2024, has been named Seriti, which translates to “aura” or “presence” in Setswana, reflecting cultural ties to identity and legacy in Botswana. Both names were chosen through a national competition, engaging thousands of Botswana’s citizens and residents in celebrating the cultural and geological importance of these discoveries.

The Naming Competition and Its Impact

The competition, launched on 22 November 2024, culminated in a gala event in Gaborone attended by Botswana’s Minister of Minerals & Energy, Honourable Bogolo Kenewendo. A panel of judges, including Professor Thapelo Joseph Otlogetswe, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Botswana, evaluated the entries. The winners of the naming competition received monetary prizes of BWP 100,000 and BWP 50,000 for Motswedi and Seriti, respectively, along with an exclusive tour of the Karowe Mine.

The competition engaged Botswana’s citizens and residents, connecting the diamond discoveries to local heritage and culture.

A Testament to the Karowe Mine’s Potential

The Motswedi and Seriti diamonds are among the largest diamonds recovered globally, reflecting the geological richness of the Karowe Mine. Lucara Diamond Corp.’s President and CEO, William Lamb, remarked:

“These diamonds are not just geological phenomena; they are a testament to the incredible potential of the Karowe Mine. Each stone tells a story millions of years in the making, and we are humbled to be the custodians of these remarkable gems as they prepare to enter the global market.”

Lucara has yet to finalise plans for the sale of the diamonds but has pledged to ensure that both stones will have a positive and enduring impact on Botswana.

Industry Implications

The competition highlights how diamond producers can involve local populations, connecting geological discoveries with cultural significance. For jewellers, the Motswedi and Seriti diamonds represent rare opportunities and symbols of Botswana’s heritage, underscoring the country’s importance in the ethical and sustainable diamond trade.

These diamonds, poised to enter the global market, reinforce Botswana’s status as a leading diamond-producing nation and underline the significance of the Karowe Mine.