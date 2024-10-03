Close Menu
    Thursday, October 3
    RJC Board Approves New Definition for Recycled Materials

    Ruchi Singla

    The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) Board has approved a revised definition for recycled materials at its most recent board meeting in Paris. 

    The updated definition, along with corresponding implementation guidance, is set to be officially introduced in the December 2024 edition of the RJC Chain of Custody (COC) standard. This development is part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to reinforce responsible practices across the jewellery supply chain.

    Standards Committee Meeting in London

    The RJC will hold its second in-person Standards Committee meeting for 2024 in London from 16-18 October. This gathering will focus on finalising revisions to the Code of Practices (COP) standard and its accompanying guidance, which is also slated for publication by December. 

    The RJC has extended the terms of several Standards Committee members until the end of 2025 to support the implementation of the new standards. This extension ensures continuity in guidance and oversight during this transitional period.

    Strategic Task Force to Address Emerging Industry Issues

    The RJC is also establishing a Strategic Task Force (STF) to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the watch and jewellery sectors. The STF will assist the RJC Board in setting strategic priorities and providing guidance on industry innovation. For jewellers, this task force represents a forward-looking initiative, likely to shape the future direction of the industry in areas such as sustainability, technological advancements, and evolving consumer demands.

    The STF’s focus on innovation addresses key industry issues such as transparency, responsible sourcing, and environmental stewardship. Jewellers should monitor the task force’s progress, as new strategies may impact business operations.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold.

