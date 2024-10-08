Rio Tinto Unveils 2024 Beyond Rare™ Tender Featuring Rare Pink, Red, and Yellow Diamonds

Rio Tinto has launched its 2024 Beyond Rare Tender – collection of 48 diamonds including seven historical diamonds, referred to as the “Old Masters”. This collection, part of the second instalment of the company’s Art Series, is titled Colour Awakened and includes a range of pink, red, violet, and yellow diamonds from Rio Tinto’s inventory.

The “Old Masters” are round brilliant cut stones from the Argyle Diamond Mine, which ceased operations in 2020, ranging in size from 0.60 to 2.63 carats, with some discovered as early as 1987.

Sinead Kaufman, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Minerals, remarked: “No other mining company in the world has custody of such a kaleidoscope of coloured diamonds. Four years on from the closure of the Argyle mine, our Beyond Rare Tender platform is a testimony to the enduring prestige of the Argyle Pink Diamonds brand, the quality of production from our Diavik mine, and the ongoing demand for highly collectible natural diamonds.”

Showcase of Pink, Red, and Yellow Diamonds

Alongside the Old Masters, the Art Series 02 includes a selection of diamonds from the Argyle Diamond Mine’s remaining inventory, such as pink, red, and violet diamonds, as well as white and yellow diamonds sourced from Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada. The tender includes 76 diamonds, weighing a total of 39.44 carats.

Key highlights include:

Seven Old Masters, featuring a Fancy Red diamond

32 single lots of pink and violet diamonds, including a Fancy Purplish Red diamond

Nine curated diamond sets, including a 2.47ct Fancy Intense Yellow diamond and a 4.04ct D colour diamond from the Diavik Mine

Invitation-Only Event for Collectors and Connoisseurs

The 48 lots are being presented at invitation-only events in London, Australia, Singapore, and Belgium. Bids will close on 18 November 2024, with strong interest expected from jewellers, collectors, and connoisseurs.

Patrick Coppens, General Manager of Sales and Marketing for Rio Tinto’s Diamonds business, said: “Each diamond in the Art Series 02 is a beautiful story of esteemed provenance, careful custody and transformation into rare works of art. This curated collection of exceptional gems will be in strong demand by the world’s finest jewellers, collectors and diamond connoisseurs.”