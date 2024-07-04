Rio Tinto Completes Solar Power Plant at Diavik Diamond Mine

Rio Tinto has successfully installed a 3.5 megawatt solar power plant at its Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories. This project marks the largest off-grid solar power facility in Canada’s territories.

Environmental Impact

The 6,620-panel solar plant is expected to produce 4.2 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually, which will cut diesel consumption at Diavik by one million litres per year. This reduction translates to a decrease of 2,900 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to removing 630 cars from the roads each year.

Operational Integration

The solar power plant will supply up to 25% of Diavik’s electricity needs during its closure period, with commercial production set to end in 2026 and full closure expected by 2029. The facility utilises bifacial panels, which generate energy from both direct sunlight and reflected light from snow, enhancing efficiency in the northern climate.

Complementary Wind Power

This solar project complements an existing wind power plant at Diavik, operational since 2012, which has generated over 195 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. Together, these renewable energy sources enhance Diavik’s sustainability profile.

Leadership and Investment

Matthew Breen, Chief Operating Officer of Diavik Diamond Mine, stated: “The largest off-grid solar power plant in Canada’s North is our latest commitment to the environment we live and work in, and will improve the energy efficiency of our operations at Diavik. We are proud to lead the way for large-scale renewable energy projects in Canada’s North.”

The solar project received C$3.3 million in funding from the Government of the Northwest Territories’ Large Emitters GHG Reducing Investment Grant Program. This is the first project in the Northwest Territories to receive this funding, which aims to support GHG reduction initiatives using carbon tax revenues from large operations.

Government Support

Caroline Wawzonek, Northwest Territories’ Minister of Infrastructure, commented: “I commend Rio Tinto for the completion of the largest off-grid solar plant in Canada’s North at the Diavik mine. The project demonstrates Rio Tinto’s leadership when it comes to reducing emissions, and signals potential for leadership in the renewable energy sector in and by the North. The Government of the Northwest Territories is proud to have contributed to the project through the Large Emitters GHG Reducing Investment Grant program, which provides funding to industry to reduce emissions as part of our made-in-the-NWT approach to the federal carbon tax.”

Construction Details

Construction began in February 2024 and was managed by Whitehorse-based Solvest Inc. and the Indigenous-owned Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation, with support from Diavik. Approximately 30% of the workforce was sourced from the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation.

Ben Power, CEO of Solvest Inc., stated: “Building off the success of their wind farm constructed in 2012, Diavik has taken another significant step forward in demonstrating the viability of renewable energy for Northern and off-grid mines. Solvest is proud to have had the opportunity to work with our partners at Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation to construct the largest off-grid solar power plant in Canada’s North. We believe this project provides a blueprint to facilitate the integration of solar into mines across Canada and in Northern regions.”

Future Prospects

Rio Tinto is exploring ways to leverage its renewable energy infrastructure to benefit the region post-closure, in collaboration with the Government of the Northwest Territories and community partners. This initiative aligns with Rio Tinto’s broader goal of reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 across its operations.