Richard Reid Appointed 697th Prime Warden of The Goldsmiths’ Company

The Goldsmiths’ Company has announced the appointment of Richard Reid as its 697th Prime Warden, succeeding Charles Mackworth-Young CVO.

Reid, a seasoned professional with a strong background in finance and community engagement, brings extensive experience to his new role.

Professional Background

Reid’s career began with vocational training in accountancy at Dixon Wilson, later moving to Peat Marwick in 1980 before its merger with KPMG. Rising to the position of partner in 1991, he eventually became Chairman of KPMG London, a role he held from 2007 until his retirement in 2015. Throughout his tenure, Reid was involved in various community-focused initiatives, including serving as Chairman of the Safer London Foundation and the East London Business Alliance.

Post-Retirement Endeavours

Since retiring, Reid has held several non-executive roles, such as Deputy Chairman of Berry Bros & Rudd, a board member of Associated British Foods, and Chairman of the National Heart and Lung Foundation. His long standing relationship with the Goldsmiths’ Company began when it was a client during his early years at KPMG. Reid became a Freeman in 2009 and a Liveryman in 2013, eventually joining the Court of Assistants in 2018.

Contributions to the Goldsmiths’ Company

Reid’s experience in finance and business management has been instrumental in his contributions to the Goldsmiths’ Company. He has served on the Assay Office Management Board, the Investment Committee, and as Chairman of the Finance and Risk Committee. His priorities as Prime Warden will focus on transparency, public-facing initiatives, and strengthening relationships within the City of London and across the UK. Reid also emphasizes the importance of vocational training, reflecting his own career path.

Commitment to Vocational Training

“I hope that the depth and breadth of experience I have gained from working with a wide variety of people, organisations, and charities over the last five decades allows me to provide a valuable contribution to the Company in the year ahead. As someone who benefitted from vocational training, I am very proud of the work that we do to teach skills and nurture creativity through our apprenticeship scheme, which is delivered by The Goldsmiths’ Centre – a hub for training and development of the next generation of goldsmiths, that remains core to our support for the trade and craft – and look forward to spending time with those who will lead our industry into the future. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we demonstrate the significant impact the Company, Assay Office, Charity and Centre make to our trade, our communities and to wider society in the UK and internationally.” Richard Reid

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

Reid’s appointment as Prime Warden is expected to bolster the Goldsmiths’ Company’s efforts in promoting vocational training and enhancing the transparency of its initiatives. His leadership will likely bring a renewed focus on community engagement and support for the jewellery trade, ensuring that the Company continues to play a vital role in nurturing new talent and maintaining high standards within the industry.