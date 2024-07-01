Queensmith Jewellery Academy: Pioneering Pathways for Aspiring Artisans

Queensmith has announced the launch of the Queensmith Jewellery Academy, set to open in September 2024 in Hatton Garden.

Programme Overview

The Academy is designed to nurture and develop the next generation of fine jewellery artisans through a three-year development programme, combining structured training modules, hands-on project work, and personalised coaching.

Two main career pathways are opened up by the academy: Goldsmithing and Diamond Setting. Trainees will gain expertise in essential techniques and advanced methods, working with precious metals such as platinum and 18k gold. The goldsmith pathway includes skills such as polishing, ring sizing, and complex jewellery assembly, while the diamond setting pathway covers precision drilling and various detailed setting styles.

Compensation and Benefits

Starting salary for members of the academy is £24,000, with additional financial incentives including a £1,000 relocation bonus and a £10,000 retention bonus after three years of employment. Additional benefits include health and wellness plans, holiday entitlements, and participation in an employee recognition programme.

Brett Afshar, founder and CEO of Queensmith, highlights the Academy’s mission: “Our Academy is a place where talent meets opportunity, and where the artisans of tomorrow can grow under the mentorship of today’s best jewellers. We don’t just make jewellery at Queensmith, we make the jewellers too.”

Astrid Jaroslawsky, Head of Workshop Learning & Development, underscores the programme’s uniqueness: “Unlike other development programmes, the roles are salaried and successful candidates will be rewarded with loyalty perks throughout their Queensmith career.”

Application Process

Interested candidates must submit their CV and portfolio via email to academy@queensmith.co.uk by 15th July. Selected applicants will be invited to a two-day assessment and brand introduction, providing an opportunity to engage with the Queensmith team and demonstrate their skills.

Successful candidates will receive an employment contract and join the Academy in September 2024.