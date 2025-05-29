Queen Camilla Wears Canadian Maple Leaf Brooch During Visit to Canada

During a recent visit to Canada, Queen Camilla wore the Canadian Maple Leaf brooch, a piece historically associated with royal visits to Canada.

The brooch, crafted in platinum and diamonds, has long been used to reflect the monarchy’s relationship with the Commonwealth nation and featured prominently during the tour in Ottawa alongside King Charles III.

A Brooch with Royal Provenance

The Canadian Maple Leaf brooch was originally commissioned by King George VI in 1939 for Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) ahead of their royal tour to Canada. Created by Asprey, the piece is designed in the shape of a maple leaf, the national emblem of Canada.

The brooch has been worn by several royal women, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales during her 2011 Canadian tour, and now Queen Camilla. Its continued use by successive royal women highlights its dual function as both formal jewellery and a diplomatic emblem.

Materials and Valuation

Jewellery specialists at Steven Stone have estimated the brooch’s value at approximately £30,000. Commenting on its significance, Maxwell Stone noted:

“The Canadian Maple Leaf Brooch is more than just a beautiful piece of jewellery – it’s a powerful symbol of the enduring friendship between the UK and Canada.”

He added that it is “made of platinum and diamonds in the shape of the national maple leaf and has since been worn by three generations of royal women”, reflecting “its deep diplomatic and sentimental value – both historically and today”.

Jewellery as Symbolic Representation

Wearing the brooch during the brief visit to Canada aligned with previous royal practices of using jewellery to acknowledge Commonwealth ties. While King Charles addressed the Canadian Parliament during the tour, Queen Camilla made no public remarks. Her jewellery selection continued a pattern of using heritage pieces to reinforce royal association with the host nation.

The brooch also appears in Queen Camilla’s official Canadian portrait, photographed by Millie Pilkington in June 2024, further establishing its ceremonial role in the context of the tour.